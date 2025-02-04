Audi halts powertrain-based model nameplate structure

Four Ring's latest shake-up comes less than a year after dropping the unpopular two-digit power number that replaced the engine displacement signifier in 2017.

After less than two years, Audi has scrapped its dual nameplate structure between electric and combustion engine vehicles.

Rebadging dilemma

Announced in 2023 by then-CEO Markus Duesmann, the separation involved all even-numbered vehicles—A4, A6, and A8—adopting full electrification, while the unevenly designated A3, A5, and A7 would remain combustion-powered with electrical assistance in the form of a hybrid or plug-in hybrid setup.

The move followed the initial decision in 2017 to drop engine displacement monikers in favour of a two-digit number signifying grouped power outputs.

In this regard, familiar denominators such as 2.0 TDI or 2.0 TFSI were replaced by 35 TDI or 35 TFSI, indicating outputs between 110 kW and 125 kW.

At the time, the full list of nomenclatures was as follows;

30 : 81-96 kW

: 81-96 kW 35 : 110-125 kW

: 110-125 kW 40 : 125-150 kW

: 125-150 kW 45 : 169-185 kW

: 169-185 kW 50 : 210-230 kW

: 210-230 kW 60 : 320-340 kW

: 320-340 kW 70: more than 400 kW

Dropping the split

A move extensively criticised and announced in March last year by former Head of Sales and Marketing, Florian Hauser, as being phased out in 2025, Ingolstadt’s latest decision to dispense with the badge-based powertrain system comes after reported more confusion from buyers and dealers.

“This decision follows extensive discussions and aligns with the preferences of our customers and international dealer network,” Hauser’s successor, Marco Schubert, confirmed to Autocar.

According to the publication, under the revised structure, the incoming all-new A7 will be called A6, while its already on-sale electric sibling will continue to be called A6 e-tron.

Controversial “power” denoting name badges has been extensively panned since being introduced in 2017. A decision to scrap this received approval early last year. Image: Audi

Combustion engine variants will retain the TFSI or TDI badges but without any displacement signifiers as before 2017.

The second round of revisions won’t affect the new A5, which replaced the A4 last year as the combustion engine offering, or indeed the latter, which will soon be unveiled as an EV-only model.

“Our updated naming approach ensures a more intuitive understanding of our line-up, making it easier for customers worldwide to navigate our portfolio at a glance,” Schubert concluded.

Q range unaffected

Not included in the restructuring is the Q4, which became the Q4 e-tron in 2023, and the Q6 e-tron unveiled last year.

Also not set to change is the naming for the rest of the Q range of SUVs, namely the Q3, Q8 and Q7.

As a reminder, the Q2, which benefitted from an interior makeover in February 12 months ago, is expected to officially bow-out later this year with the Polo-based A1.

Less assured is the long-rumoured Q9, which had been projected to debut in 2022 but was reported last year as now heading for production in 2025 despite little to no details being known or sightings of prototypes undergoing testing having taken place.

