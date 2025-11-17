Seven figures breached as GAC prices ultra-luxurious M8

Rival for the Kia Carnival and Mercedes-Benz V-Class takes over from the GWM Tank 500 as the most expensive Chinese-made vehicle now sold in South Africa.

Shown publicly at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring at the end of August, GAC importer, Salvador Caetano Auto, has released price and specification details of the ultra-luxurious seven-seat M8 MPV.

Sold under the Trumpchi marque in China rather than GAC, the M8 also becomes the most expensive vehicle made in the People’s Republic to be sold in South Africa, usurping the GWM Tank 500.

New flagship

A direct rival for the Kia Carnival and to some extent the Mercedes-Benz V-Class, the M8 measures 5 212 mm long, 1 893 wide and 1 823 tall, with its wheelbase spanning 3 070 mm.

Officially also GAC’s flagship above the GS3 Emzoom and Emkoo, the M8 introduces a first for the brand plug-in hybrid powertrain in South Africa, later to be joined by a second new energy vehicle model, the all-electric Y Plus sold under the Aion sub-brand.

ALSO READ: GAC debuts three models coming to South Africa before year end

On the combustion front, the M8 uses a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine outputting 140kW/330Nm.

Combined with it is a 25.5-kWh battery pack powering a single electric motor that makes 134kW/300Nm.

M8 will take direct aim at the Kia Carnival. Image: GAC

In total, the M8 develops 274kW/630Nm, which GAC claims translates to a 0-100 km/h time of 8.8 seconds, an all-electric range of 106 km and a total distance, with the combustion engine included, of 1 032 km.

The location of the electric motor on the front axle means the M8 remains front-wheel drive, with the amount of twist being delivered via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Loaded spec

Unsurprisingly, GAC has left little to be desired on the spec front, as, apart from the second row reclining in an ottoman fashion, a fragrance dispenser has been included, along with what the brand calls a concierge lighting carpet.

In essence, this involves the area in front of the pair of electric sliding doors being illuminated

Interior is highlighted by expansive piano key black detailing and a 10.1-inch infotainment system. Image: GAC

Elsewhere, the M8 is equipped as standard with:

18-inch alloy wheels;

electrically folding heated mirrors with memory function;

hands-free electric tailgate;

tri-zone climate control;

electric, heated and ventilated front seats with massaging function;

semi-aniline leather upholstery;

full-length panoramic sunroof;

wireless smartphone charger;

12.3-inch digital instrument cluster;

eight-speaker Yamaha sound system

10.1-inch infotainment system

Captain’s style second row reclines an an ottoman fashion. Image: GAC

On the safety and driver assistance system, the M8’s portfolio comprises the following;

seven airbags;

tyre pressure monitor;

front and rear parking sensors;

360-degree camera system;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Autonomous Emergency Braking;

Traffic Jam Assist;

Lane Keep Assist;

Traffic Sign Recognition;

Automatic Park Assist

Rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Reverse Automatic Braking;

Door Open Alert

Price

Only offered in two colours, Crystal White and Elegant Black, the M8 is priced at R1 499 900, which includes a five-year/150 000 km warranty, a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan and an eight-year/150 000 km battery warranty.

NOW READ: GAC approves V-Class rival and EV Aion model for South Africa