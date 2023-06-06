New Lexus GX makes revealing final teaser showing ahead of debut

By Charl Bosch

With less than two days to go before its unveiling, Lexus has released what is likely to be the final and most revealing teaser image yet of the all-new GX.

Complete redesign

So far previewed by way of a headlight shot as well as a prominent depicting of the rear, the latest image sees the GX splashing through water while showing off a clear X-shaped grille finished in black, a steel under bumper skidplate and the same LED headlights as the IS.

Whereas the original teaser showing only the lights made for an appearance similar to the Chevrolet Colorado and even the new Range Rover, the new image shows the GX as sporting an upright windscreen encased in a thin surround, slim A-pillars, chunky roof rails and just visible, the same D-pillar design as the Toyota Land Cruiser 300.

A concave bumper with bulging inner wheel arches, presumably deliberate wider road-biased tyres, and Land Cruiser 70-series style side-mirrors rounds the exterior off, with the interior so far remaining a mystery.

Initial teaser of the headlight a clear mirroring of the Chevrolet Colorado. Image: Lexus

As is well known by now, the significance of the GX, which will most likely continue to be sold only in North America and the Middle East, is that it previews the next generation Land Cruiser Prado due out before the end of this year.

New platform, hybrid expected

Joining the senior LX spun-off of the Land Cruiser 300, the Tundra, Sequoia and the all-new Tacoma to ride on the body-on-frame TNGA-F platform, the GX, and therefore also the Prado, will continue to offer a low range gearbox as standard, albeit with a number of adaptions to better their off-road prowess.

Previous teaser shows a final design similar to the Land Cruiser 300. Image: Lexus

The centre of much speculation continues to be choice of engines as no less than four units have been mentioned; the turbocharged 2.4 with and without hybrid assistance and a dedicated 2.5-litre hybrid in place of the current 2.7, the mild-hybrid 2.8 GD-6 turbodiesel, a detuned version of the Land Cruiser 300’s 3.3-litre turbodiesel V6, and in place of the 4.0-litre V6 and 4.6-litre V8, the turbocharged 3.5 i-Force Max hybrid V6 from the Tundra and Sequoia.

Prado following soon

At it stands though, Lexus parent company Toyota has made reference to the Prado rumoured earlier this year to be debuting only in 2024.

This no longer seems to be the case though as per the GX’s unveiling this coming Thursday (8 June) in Austin, Texas.

Once out, expect details of the Land Cruiser Prado to become apparent, including the mentioned engine options that will go with the GX’s reveal.

