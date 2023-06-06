Rise to the top complete as Honda debuts all-new Elevate

By Charl Bosch

Honda has ended a comparatively short teaser campaign that started last month by officially revealing its newest SUV, the Elevate.

A model that takes up station as the brand’s only SUV in India, the Elevate effectively replaces the WR-V and HR-V that fell by the wayside as a result of Honda’s decision to develop a model suited for local conditions rather than adapting one sold elsewhere.

Elevated above WR-V

Oddly billed as an “urban freestyler” type of vehicle, the Elevate incorporates what Honda calls its “Bold and Masculine” design language that sees it resembling not only the BR-V and CR-V, but also certain US models such as the Passport and Pilot.

It’s C-shaped C-pillar and comparatively short rear overhang appearing identical to the HR-V, the developed-in-Thailand Elevate rides on the same platform as the City sedan, known in South Africa as the Ballade, but unlike the WR-V, isn’t aimed at the new Suzuki Brezza, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Venue or the Nissan Magnite and its Renault Kiger twin.

Measuring 4 312 mm long, 1 650 mm tall and 1 790 mm wide while riding on a 2 650 mm wheelbase, the Elevate exceeds India’s sub-four metre regulations and will therefore take aim at the Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta – all made in India.

Grown-up looks

Sporting a ground clearance of 220 mm and boot space of 458-litres with the rear seats up, the Elevate also receives a suspension tuned for Indian market conditions and a rear structure Honda says has been made more ridged and stronger from a torsional standpoint.

Bluff rear-end has subtle similarities to that of the Ford Everest. Image: paultan.org

Elements of its stance bearing similarities to the second generation Crossroad sold in Japan between 2007 and 2010, the rear facia pays a passing glance to that of the new Ford Everest, though with thinner strips for the inverted LED diodes.

New inside

Mounted on 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, the Elevate’s interior differs dramatically from that of the WR-V and BR-V as Honda has eschewed the integrated infotainment system for a freestanding 10.25-inch display flanked by a seven-inch TFT display within the instrument cluster.

Also different is the wireless smartphone charger moved from the centre console to the lower section of the dashboard, larger physical buttons and dials for the climate control and gear lever moved forward on the console itself.

Interior a complete departure from current Hondas. Image: paultan.org.

Depending on the eventual trim level, specification items comprise Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear climate control vents, cooled glovebox, a panoramic sunroof and type-A as well as type C USB ports.

More prominent is Honda’ Sensing array of safety and driver assistance systems, that consists of six airbags, the LaneWatch camera, Collision Mitigation Braking, Road Departure Mitigation, Lead Vehicle Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist and Auto High Beam Assist.

Petrol only

Up front, the Elevate, initially, derives motivation from the conventional 1.5-litre petrol engine used in the City, WR-V, HR-V and BR-V that produces 89kW/145Nm. Drive is routed to the front wheels through either a six-speed manual gearbox or an optional CVT.

Not mentioned though was the much speculated hybrid that would have made use of the e:HEV mill powering the Jazz/Fit.

South Africa possible

Reportedly going on-sale in India from next month, the Elevate has been signalled out as a world model and like the WR-V, could be exported to South Africa priced underneath the latter.

“It will be exported internationally and won’t be exclusive to India or South Africa, but will become a global model and exported to other markets, including Japan,” Honda South Africa’s Product Manager, Callon Locke, told The Citizen about the then-stillborn Elevate at the launch of the HR-V last year.

An announcement regarding the Elevate possibly coming to South Africa is likely to be made before the end of the year.

Additional information from autocarindia.com and paultan.org.

