GWM introduces new Haval H6 – 2025 Motoring Newsmaker No 13

Entry point to jam-packed SUV range still less than half a million rand.

The Haval H6 was a key model for Great Wall Motors (GWM) to establish itself as the best-selling manufacturers in South African. The introduction of the facelift model was therefore a highly-anticipated affair.

The updated Haval H6 features a whole of of enhancements over the outgoing model. And very importantly, the entry point to the SUV range is still under R500 000.

Exterior updates include new LED headlights, a new chrome grille, a redesigned front bumper, updated lower air intake and fog lamps that run in a claw motif from the main clusters down the flanks of the bumper. Gloss black 19-inch alloy wheels now features across the entire range after it proving popular on higher-end versions of the previous model.

Haval H6 gets GWM logo

Like the new Jolion, the updated Haval H6 also gets the GWM logo in a block letters between the new LED tailllight clusters, a restyled bumper, roof rails and gloss black window surrounds.

Inside, changes comprise a new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.6-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The previous rotary gear selector in the centre console has also been replaced by a steering column-mounted lever.

The 2.0 T-GDI and HEV powertrains have been carried over. In 2.0-litre guise, the power and torque has been increased from 150kW/320Nm to 170kW/380Nm. A nine-speed dual-clutch gearbox replaces the previous seven-speed on this powertrain.

Frugal hybrid configuration

The self-charging HEV combines a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with an electric motor and battery pack. It sends 179kW/530Nm to the front wheels via Dedicated Hybrid Transmission. Fuel consumption is claimed to be 5.1 litres per 100km.

Specification levels are very high with the top spec Ultra Luxury getting creature comforts like panoramic sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats, nine-speaker sound system and also head-up display.

