Chery Tiggo Cross CSH in SA – 2025 Motoring Newsmaker No 11

New SUV guns for Mzansi's most popular new energy vehicle - the Toyota Corolla Cross hybrid.

The Chery Tiggo Cross SUV arrived towards the end of 2024 without too much hype. Slotting in between the Tiggo 4 Pro and Tiggo 7 Pro, the Cross didn’t offer anything new in terms of power.

By that took a dramatic change this year after the Chinese carmaker introduced hybrid derivatives its calls Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) to the line-up. And they made no secret that they are going straight for the jugular of South Africa’s top-selling new energy vehicle, the Toyota Corolla Cross HEV.

Chery Tiggo Cross packs a punch

It not only undercuts the Corolla Cross in terms of price, but also knocks it out of the park performance-wise. The Chery’s 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine combined with a battery pack and electric motor produces 150kW of power and 310Nm of torque. This is a power bump of 42kW/110Nm from the non-hybrid 108kW/200Nm Tiggo Cross.

The Toyota Corolla Cross’ self-charging hybrid powertrain produces a combined output of 90kW and 142Nm and is hooked up to CVT. The Chery Tiggo Cross CSH uses a Dedicated Hybrid Transmission.

Easy on the juice

Both recorded 5.4 litres per 100km in terms of fuel economy during The Citizen Motoring‘s testing. But the Chery’s range should be longer as it features a 50-litre fuel tank compared to the Toyota’s 36-litre tank.

The Chery Tiggo Cross CSH is offered in Comfort trim level at R439 900 and Elite at R469 900. Both comes comes standard with a five-year/150 000km warranty, 10-year/unlimited mileage (for first owner) battery warranty and five-year/60 000km service plan.

ALSO READ

JAC T9 sets endurance record – 2025 Motoring Newsmaker No 12

GWM introduces new Haval H6 – 2025 Motoring Newsmaker No 13

VW small bakkie for Mzansi? – 2025 Motoring Newsmaker No 14

BMW 325iS ‘Gusheshe’ reborn – 2025 Motoring Newsmaker No 15