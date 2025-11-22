Plug-in hybrid GWM Haval H6 GT turns out to be a Golf GTI killer

SUV's 321kW of power helps it clock a 0 to 100km/h time of 5.24 seconds on the drag strip.

The GWM Haval H6 GT has always had the looks. Now the show has the go to match with the introduction of the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) derivative.

The Haval H6 GT PHEV churns out 321kW of power and a full 762Nm of torque. Dare I say it, this car is a true VW Golf GTI killer now!

The 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine only delivers 110kW of power and 230Nm of torque. Not enough to scare any performance SUV, never mind a 180kW Mk8 VW Golf GTI. But with the addition of a 35.4kWh battery hidden under the floor that powers two electric motors, one on the front axle and one on the rear axle, the picture changes dramatically.

Urge is instant, and the family part of this SUV is replaced with hot hatch vibes. Want to be silly and blast away from the lights? You can. See a gap in the traffic. Punch the accelerator and the gap is yours.

Claims put to the test

But we don’t do talk at The Citizen Motoring, we do cold hard facts. So we were straight off to Gerotek to put the GWM claims to the test.

The Haval H6 GT now has the go to match the show. Picture: Mark Jones

The Haval H6 GT PHEV is said to get to 100 km/h in a mere 4.9 seconds. Not only will this take care of the GTI, but it would also clean up VW’s Golf mighty R. Racelogic VBOX equipment strapped in, launch control activated. Yes, this SUV has launch control. It was go-time.

The launch is not nearly as brutal as I thought it would be with 321kW on tap. Instead, it’s a strong, smooth pull. I thought 4.9 seconds was a bridge too far. I was right. The Haval H6 GT PHEV came in with a 5.24 second 0-100km/h run. This is still fast, and comfortably quicker than the VW Golf GTI that comes in at 5.88 seconds. But this SUV is not catching a VW Golf R that ran a time of 4.81 seconds.

One might question the claimed output numbers of the Haval H6 GT PHEV because the VW Golf GTI only makes 180kW and the VW Golf R 235kW, but both weigh a massive 600kg less than the two-ton GWM. It’s also this weight that translates into a car that handles a bit like a heavy SUV when you just think you have what it takes to challenge hot hatches in the twisties.

Excellent fuel consumption

But where the Haval H6 GT PHEV comes back at the hot hatches and anything with a standalone internal combustion engine, is in fuel consumption. You simply can’t beat a plug-in hybrid with a petrol, or diesel powered, car. When the car was delivered, it showed 903km on the fuel range and 180km on the battery after I fully charged it.

The interior is simplistic and elegant. Picture: Mark Jones

After a week of driving around and doing the performance testing, I returned the car with 800km showing on the fuel range and the battery back up to 180km. I used 50kWh of electricity, at a cost of R200 at home, and very little fuel as you just saw. All I did was plug it in and charge it each night and then make use of the battery power. It could not be any easier. This PHEV approach is a no-brainer when it comes to everyday practicality and savings.

ALSO READ: Updates make already good hybrid GWM Haval H6 tougher to beat

Yes, I know the GWM Haval H6 GT PHEV is not a hot hatch. Yes, I know it is an AWD family SUV. Why compare everything to a VW Golf GTI? I get it. But it is faster than a VW Golf GTI. It uses less way less fuel. And it is cheaper than a VW Golf GTI. Factors you simply cannot ignore if you want something different in performance car.

Haval H6 GT test results