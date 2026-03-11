Volvo’s first electric sedan priced as sticker is put on ES90

ES90 sees Volvo return to the sedan segment after the discontinuation of the S90.

Having released specification details at the end of January, Volvo has now confirmed pricing of the new ES90 on its website.

The Swedish brand’s first electric sedan, the ES90 will have a choice of three trim levels; Core, Plus and Ultra, and a single powertrain option.

Dimensions

Completing the brand’s new vehicle launches announced last year, the ES90 uses the same Scalable Production Architecture (SPA2) as the EX90, but with obvious tweaks from SUV to sedan.

In terms of dimensions, the ES90 measures 5 000 mm long, 1 942 mm wide and 1 549 mm wide. Its wheelbase is 3 102 mm and boot space between 424 and 904-litres

Being an EV, an additional 27-litres can be stored underneath the bonnet.

Power

Although available with three powertrain options in Europe, for South Africa, only the entry-level 92-kWh battery pack has been availed.

Local line-up will span three derivatives, all with rear-wheel drive and motivated by a 92-kWh battery pack. Picture: Volvo

This means outputs of 245kW/480Nm, a limited top speed of 180 km/h and 0-100 km/h in 6.6 seconds.

The first rear-wheel drive Volvo sedan sold in South Africa in decades, the ES90 has a claimed range of 755 km and supports DC charging up to 350 kW.

Spec

In terms of specification, the Core is fitted with 20-inch alloy wheels, the 14.5-inch infotainment system, quad-zone climate control and an electric tailgate.

Also standard is:

LED headlights;

panoramic roof;

wireless smartphone charger;

front and rear armrests;

nine-inch digital instrument cluster;

electric and heated front seats;

ambient lighting;

front seat lumbar support;

rain sense wipers;

reverse camera;

Nordico upholstery;

tyre pressure monitor;

Blind Spot Monitoring;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Park Assist;

Automatic Emergency Braking;

Traffic Sign Recognition;

Lane Keep Assist;

Collision Avoidance Mitigation

Stepping up to the Plus brings heated rear seats, an electrically adjustable steering column, optional ventilated front and rear seats and a Bose sound system.

Quad-zone climate control and the 14.5-inch infotainment system from the EX90 are some of the standard features all three models are equipped with as standard. Picture: Volvo

Expanded ambient lighting colours and an optional surround-view camera system rounds the spec sheet off.

Finally, the Ultra adds the camera system as standard, along with Pixel LED headlights, adaptive chassis control and active air suspension.

Completing its spec sheet are:

21-inch alloy wheels;

ventilated front and rear seats;

electric side bolsters;

electrically reclining rear seats;

soft closing doors;

Bowers & Wilkins sound system

Colours

On the colour front, seven hues are available;

Crystal White;

Onyx Black;

Vapour Grey;

Aurora Silver;

Sand Dune;

Denim Blue;

Mulberry Red

Price

Standard across all three derivatives is a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan and an eight-year/195 000 km battery warranty.

ES90 Core – R1 590 000

ES90 Plus – R1 655 000

ES90 Ultra – R1 795 000

