Toyota Hilux Legend 55 arriving in July – what we know so far

Bakkie to feature wide body design, additional garnishing and model specific badging.

The Toyota Hilux Legend 55 as displayed at Kyalami in January. Picture: Jaco van der Merwe

Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) last month revealed that it will be rolling out the Hilux Legend 55 in July.

The latest instalment in Legend series will arrive the customary five years after the 50 and could be the last special model of the bakkie’s current generation as the new Toyota Hilux is expected in the next year or two.

TSAM showcased a Legend 55 clad a green colour not offered on any other Hilux during its State of the Motor Industry address (SOMI) at Kyalami last month. But after being whisked off the stage, the media were not given the opportunity to take a closer look.

TSAM disclose a few details during the SOMI presentation and The Citizen Motoring looks at what we know so far.

Widebody design

The Toyota Hilux Legend 55 will feature the same widebody and wide track suspension as the GR Sport III that was rolled out last year.

While the model on display featured bespoke alloy wheels, the rims were not shod in all-terrain rubberware like the GR-S.

To avoid overlapping of the Legend 55 and GR-S, chances are also good that the former won’t come with the mono-tube shock absorbers fitted to the latter.

Styling enhancements

The Toyota Hilux Legend 55 will feature black fog light bezels, grille and mirror caps. It also boasts a Legend 55 branded bash plate, extended wheels arches, side steps and new sports bar.

Interior details were not divulged, but we expect Legend 55 trimmings in the cabin.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Hilux Legend 55 revealed as Toyota details models for 2025

Toyota Hilux Legend 55 engine options

TSAM said the powertrain is still under discussion. This means any one of three options is still on the table.

The current Toyota Hilux Legend is offered in a choice of two powertrain options. The standard GD-6 2.8-litre turbodiesel producing 150kW of power and 500Nm of torque, and the 48V which combines the same diesel mill with mild electrical assistance for an additional 12kW/65Nm.

Although unlikely, the third option is the uptuned version of GD-6 diesel engine that is used in the GR-S. It produces 165kW/550Nm and is only offered on the GR-S.

The chosen powertrain will be hooked up to six-speed automatic gearbox.