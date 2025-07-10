Wait over: South Africa-bound, all-new Mazda CX-5 officially debuts

First new generation CX-5 in nearly a decade will be offered with petrol and hybrid powerunits, but no diesel.

First all-new Mazda CX-5 in nine years has formally been revealed. Image: Mazda

Hinted at the beginning of this month in a “once-off” teaser campaign, Mazda has finally debuted the all-new third generation CX-5 coming to South Africa next year.

The Hiroshima-based brand’s most important product in recent years, which has moved 4.5-million units over its first two generations, the first completely new CX-5 in nine years adopts a comparatively refined version of the Kodo design language only partially derived from its other siblings.

New from the ground up

Based on a new platform Mazda, the CX-5 gains on all the various dimensional fronts compared to its predecessor with an overall length increase of 115 mm to 4 690 mm, 15 mm on width for a total of 1 860 mm, and 20 mm on height now measuring 1 695 mm.

Its wheelbase also being longer by 115 mm from 2 700 mm to 2 815 mm, the uptakes have also resulted in 61-litres more boot space to 500-litres with the rear seats up.

NOW READ: This is it: Mazda starts teasing all-new South Africa-bound CX-5

Set to once again take-up station as Mazda’s mid-range SUV in Europe, Australia and South Africa in the absence of the CX-50 sold exclusively in North America, the CX-5’s redesign further involves “recessed” headlight clusters and an upwards flowing bumper line below it.

Rear facia has elements from the CX-60 and even the BMW X1 about it. Image: Mazda

Derived from the CX-60 positioned above it, the rear facia does incorporate elements from the latter, as well as the BMW X1 when viewed from certain angles.

A further new addition is the removal of the corporate Mazda logo on the bootlid replaced by a block letter MAZDA badge similar to the new Opel Grandland.

“Uncluttered” new interior

Described at the time of the teaser campaign as “human-centric” and “uncluttered”, the interior represents the biggest change from the previous CX-5 with a minimalist design modelled on that of the all-electric 6e.

Besides a new steering wheel, still with albeit new physical buttons and Mazda name scripting, the infotainment display now becomes a freestanding setup in sizes of 12.9-inches or 15.6-inches.

Radically new interior sports a freestanding infotainment display in two sizes. Image: Mazda

In a contradiction of previous statements, both displays are touchscreen only as the previous rotary selector dial has fallen by the wayside.

Flanked by a new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, the now renamed “simplified” layout has resulted in the cabin doing away with conventional buttons for touch icons related to functions such as the climate control and audio system accessed at the base of the infotainment display.

Kept, though, the traditional gear lever and “single-piece” centre console. Upgraded materials and the first-time availability of ambient lighting rounds the interior off.

Petrol and hybrid but no diesel

Up front, and despite previous rumours alluding to the CX-5 following its arch rival, the new Toyota RAV4 in being powered solely by hybrid powerunits, the initial line-up still includes a conventional petrol engines, but only in select markets.

Omitting any form of plug-in hybrid assistance, the range starts off with the existing 2.5 SkyActiv-G, now without the turbocharger offered in certain markets, and as the base engine now that the 2.0-litre has been dropped.

Set to be offered in Australia and North America, the unit develops 132kW/242Nm and is mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox. All-wheel-drive is standard from the start.

For Europe, the same engine gains a 24-volt mild-hybrid system, but with reduced outputs of 104kW/238Nm. The same transmission remains, however, buyers will the option of front-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive.

Having been dropped towards the end of the current CX-5’s lifecycle, the 2.2-litre SkyActiv-D turbodiesel engine won’t be renewed and instead, will be replaced by the still under-development SkyActiv-Z hybrid in 2027.

Here in 2026

On-sale in Europe, Australia and North America at the beginning of next year, the CX-5, as mentioned, has been given approval for South Africa as part of four new models the brand will debut in 2026.

“The new CX-5 will debut in the third quarter of this year and probably hit our shores in early 2026. It is the first product we are really, really excited about,” Mazda South Africa CEO, Craig Roberts, said in a podcast with Moneyweb earlier this year.

Expect more details regarding price and specification to emerge next year.

ALSO READ: Next Mazda CX-5 spied again as company commits to South Africa