New Omoda C4 to be first Chery Group model made in South Africa

The announcement to build the Omoda C4 at the Rosslyn plant deepens the marque's long-term commitment to South Africa

The Chery Group completed the acquisition of Nissan South Africa’s Rosslyn manufacturing facility earlier this year.

Preparations for production include planned infrastructure and utility upgrades as well as implementing a localisation programme to develop the South African supplier base.

It will also look at increasing the proportion of locally sourced components used in vehicle manufacturing.

Omoda C4 first

The new Omoda C4 will be the first Chery Group model built in South Africa – and the range will offer petrol (ICE), hybrid (HEV) and fully electric (BEV) derivatives.

“Investing in local production is a decision about the kind of business we want Omoda & Jaecoo to become in South Africa,” said Shannon Gahagan, head of brand and marketing for Omoda & Jaecoo South Africa.

“The C4 will give us a place in the country’s manufacturing industry. While its petrol, hybrid and fully electric range will give our customers greater choice when buying an Omoda.”

Futuristic styling

The C4’s Cyber Mecha styling brings angular bodywork, a sculpted side profile and a distinctive lighting signature to Omoda’s crossover range.

Initially revealed as the Omoda C3, the model has been developed with younger buyers in mind. It combines a futuristic appearance and connected cabin technology.

The Omoda C4 has been developed with younger buyers in mind. Picture: Supplied

Techno interior

Inside the Omoda C4, a wraparound cockpit continues the futuristic theme, with technology focused on connectivity and everyday convenience.

Features showcased internationally include a 13.2-inch central display, a 540-degree panoramic camera system and 50W wireless charging.

Further information on the South African Omoda C4 range, including final specifications, pricing and launch timing, will be announced closer to its local introduction.