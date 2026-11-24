The Ferrari 296 Challenge Stradale brings the technology and development philosophy of the 296 Challenge Evo racing car to the road.

Removing the hybrid system, reducing weight, increasing aerodynamic downforce and introducing dedicated chassis and powertrain calibrations have created a more focused, track-orientated driving experience.

Measuring 4678 mm long, 2039 mm wide and 1301 mm high, with a 2600 mm wheelbase, the Ferrari 296 Challenge Stradale retains the compact proportions of the 296 GTB while adopting distinctive race-inspired styling.

Powertrain and performance

The 3.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V6, minus the hybrid assistance, from the Ferrari 296 GTB does duty. And in the 296 Stradale Challenge trim, this engine produces 493kW at 8000rpm and 740Nm at 6250rpm.

Top speed comes in at over 300 km/h, while the 0-100 km/h and 0-200 km/h times come in at 2.8 and 7.9 seconds, respectively.

Optimised boost pressures, variable valve timing and revised engine management improve everyday low-end torque and turbocharger responsiveness.

While you will also find an eight-speed F1 dual-clutch gearbox driving power to the rear wheels. As well as a new, larger diameter, exhaust system featuring twin tailpipes.

The cockpit follows the layout of the Ferrari 296 GTB but can be configured in a more extreme specification, evoking the feel of a race car. Picture: Supplied

Lighter and more nimble

The Ferrari 296 Challenge Stradale’s chassis has been developed to reduce weight and support higher levels of aerodynamic downforce and grip with a dry weight of just 1330kg.

Weight-saving features include a carbon-fibre rear wing and bonnet trim, forged wheels, and tubular seats.

An even sportier cockpit specification, which leaves the chassis and structural surfaces partially exposed, is available on request.

The vehicle also features a much stiffer suspension setup with dedicated spring rates and kinematic angles. While increased downforce and a specific setup also improve lateral performance and body roll control.

The dynamic controls of the vehicle have also been developed to make full use of the car’s hardware and reduce lap times. While maintaining progressive levels of assistance.

Driver assistance systems

Despite the track-biased application of the Ferrari 296 Challenge Stradale, the driver assistance equipment package includes the likes of:

Adaptive Cruise Control,

Automatic Emergency Brake,

Automatic High Beam Matrix,

Lane Departure Warning,

Lane Keeping Assist,

Blind Spot Detection,

Rear Cross Traffic Alert,

and Dual Camera.

Racy interior

The cockpit of the Ferrari 296 Challenge Stradale follows the layout of the 296 GTB. But it can be configured in a more extreme specification by stripping away non-essential elements to evoke the feel of a race car.

The door panels are made from a single carbon-fibre component, with no armrest or storage pocket. And for the first time on a production car. An optional specification is available that removes all superfluous trim from the vehicle, leaving part of the chassis exposed.

The reduction in weight and the specific calibrations allow the driver to adopt a particularly direct and instinctive driving style. Picture: Supplied

Customisation and optional equipment

Available on request, you can opt for a bonnet badge, roof graphics, and a strip running along the lower part of the side panels, the bumpers, and the rear wing.

While wheels can be ordered in Matte Grigio Corsa, Matte Nero with a diamond-cut finish, or Matte Bianco Fuji.

In the interior, a specific combination of materials, technical fabric and Alcantara further reinforces the Ferrari 296 Challenge Stradale’s sporty character.

Genuine maintenance

Ferrari offer a seven-year extended maintenance programme that covers scheduled maintenance for the first seven years of the car’s life.

The main benefits of the Genuine Maintenance programme include no mileage limits and genuine spare parts.

Inspections are carried out using state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment by personnel trained at the Ferrari Training Centre in Maranello.

Pricing

Pricing is said to start at R7 495 000 with the first pre-order window closing on 15 December. Customer deliveries are expected in the fourth quarter of 2028.