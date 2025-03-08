Toughened-up new Prado gives protection against AK47 bullets

Discreet conversion gives this Toyota Land Cruiser ballistic glass and armoured steel plating.

SVI Engineering, the country’s leading specialist manufacturer of armoured products, have just unveiled a discrete level B6 protection armouring package for the new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado.

Representing the highest grade of civilian-vehicle armour available in South Africa without the need for a special permit, this new bespoke package offers occupants comprehensive protection against ammunition fired from assault rifles, including an AK47, R1 and R5.

New Prado a popular choice

“The previous-generation Land Cruiser Prado was a popular choice among SVI customers. Its robust ladder-frame chassis and reliable powertrain make it an ideal candidate for B6 armour.

“Considering the immense local interest in the new Prado – not to mention the various advancements over the preceding version – we have no doubt this latest model will likewise become a staple in our range,” said SVI business development director, Nicol Louw.

SVI’s engineers have developed a B6 discreet armouring solution specific to the new Prado SUV. The company’s proven formula includes the extensive use of custom-fabricated armoured steel plates, composite materials and 38mm ballistic glass, with the latter curved to OEM specification. SVI’s solution is furthermore set apart by the fact that it incorporates ballistic overlaps not just around all door apertures and all side windows but around the windscreen too.

ALSO READ: Armoured Ford Ranger tough enough for Dricus du Plessis

Safety systems no affected

To save on cost and mass, the B6 package for the new Prado features an armoured rear bulkhead. This comes complete with an escape hatch neatly integrated behind the cabin’s second row of seats. As is the case with all SVI’s discreet armouring packages, the car’s various driver-assistance safety systems (including those that rely on sensors behind the windscreen) remain fully operational after the conversion.

The new Prado’s 150kW/500Nm turbodiesel engine is well equipped to handle the added mass of the various armouring components. A suspension upgrade and uprated door hinges are included in the package as standard.

It takes a trained eye to spot the difference inside an armoured new Prado. Picture: AVI

Three-month project

As always, a list of options is available for the armoured new Prado. These include items like such as roof armour, floor armour, a PA system and heavy-duty run-flat rings for the tyres. The project build time for both the B4 and B6 discreet packages is set at approximately three months.

ALSO READ: No power struggle between new Prado and Land Cruiser 300

SVI also offers a B4 discreet package for the new Prado. This includes protection against hand guns up to .44 Magnum and is priced from R746 419 wihtout VAT. Pricing for the B6 and B4 packages exclude the purchase price of the donor vehicle.

For further information contact Louw at nicol@svi.co.za or on 072 664 3539.