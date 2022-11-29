Work ready new generation Renault Trafic van priced

Charl Bosch

On sale in Europe and Australia since 2014, Renault has officially announced price and spec details of the third generation Trafic van for South Africa.

The model that provided the base for the controversial Mitsubishi Express axed earlier this year Down Under after an abysmal crash test performance, the Trafic arrives in South Africa on the back of a recent midlife update consisting of a revised front fascia and upgraded interior.

Load-it

Only offered in long wheelbase body style with a standard roof height, the Trafic measures 5 480 mm long with a wheelbase of 3 498 mm, height of 1 967 mm and width of 2 283 mm while being able to haul 1 792 kg and tow a 750 kg unbraked or a 2 500 kg braked trailer.

Trafic’s arrival comes on the back of recent model facelift

As standard, only a single sliding door on the left has been selected, with the rear doors opening in a traditional barn-style design. In total, the loading area cargo volume comes to 8.9 m3 with the final loading space rated at 8 900-litres.

Spec

Utilising a MacPherson strut suspension setup with coil springs at the front and a torsion beam axle at the rear, the Trafic rides on 16-inch steel wheels with the colour palette spanning two hues; Ice Cool White and Cumulus Blue.

Steel bulkhead without a window separates the cab from the cargo area.

Its cabin separated from the cargo hold by means of a steel partition without a window, the Trafic’s interior accommodation comprise black cloth seats, air-conditioning, a two-speaker sound system, electric windows, a multi-function steering wheel, cruise control, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, Electronic Stability Programme, Hill Start Assist and a tyre pressure monitor.

Cargo hold can accommodate up to 8 900-litres

Unlike its Australian and European siblings though, the Trafic follows the same approach as the Express and the Hyundai Staria Panel Van by doing without a touchscreen infotainment system in favour of a conventional LCD setup with Bluetooth and USB.

South Africa market models do without a touchscreen infotainment system

It does, however, offer a series of cabin storage areas totalling just over 88 litres and the ability for the middle seatback to fold forward thus revealing a flat work surface capable of housing a laptop for what Renault describes as a feeling similar to sitting in the office without being there.

Power

Up front, the smaller single and twin-turbo 1.6 dCi engines have been left in Europe with the same applying to the six-speed EDC dual-clutch gearbox.

Middle seat can be flipped forward to reveal a flat surface capable of housing a laptop

This means outputs of 125kW/380Nm from the bigger 2.0 dCi mill fed to the front wheels through a six-speed manual. The claimed fuel consumption is 7.2 L/100 km.

Price

Priced at R599 999, the Renault Trafic’s sticker includes a five-year/150 000 km warranty as well as a five-year/90 000 km service plan.