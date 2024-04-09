WATCH: Tshwane EMS rescue trapped driver after at least 15 Centurion roads are flooded

The Tshwane mayor thanked emergency services for their response, while at least 15 roads and bridges have reportedly been flooded.

While extreme weather has caused havoc in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng has not been immune.

Heavy rains saw emergency services (EMS) rescue a woman trapped in her Renault Kiger in a flooded road in Centurion on Tuesday morning.

Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink thanked Tshwane EMS for rescuing the resident, while urging drivers to be cautious.

“I’d like to plead with all motorists and pedestrians not to try cross flooded roads and bridges,” he said.

Cilliers tweeted a video of the incident, in which one emergency services respondent can be seen climbing onto the vehicle’s roof while his colleagues pass a rope to him in order to extract the driver.

I’d like to plead with all motorists and pedestrians not to try cross flooded roads and bridges. This morning our Tshwane Emergency Services rescued a female driver trapped on a flooded road in her vehicle in Centurion. I want to thank our EMS teams for a successful rescue. pic.twitter.com/OxZDZbijSo — Mayor Cilliers Brink (@tshwane_mayor) April 9, 2024

15 flooded roads

The City revealed that the following 15 roads and bridges have reportedly flooded in Centurion:

Bridge at Campbell Road, Sexby and Wierda Road Left turn into Slip Street onto Ruimte from R101 Gravel at the Intersection of R101 and Sinxby Hennops Bridge on Blackwood Road End and Rabi bridge End and Witstinkhouk R101 and Hendrik Verwoerd partly Flooded with Gravel Roothuiskraal and Reddersburg Rond Rosihuiskraal Road and Louise Rond Theuns van Niekerk and Nicator R101 and Escourt Erasmus Road (Between Lulu & Ruimte Rooihuiskraal Rd at Uitsig High School, was flooded, but still a lot of water on the road Luton & Nellmapius in Highveld Hain & Nelimapius, Iran

Joburg EMS placed on high alert

The City of Johannesburg Emergency Services said on Tuesday that it would remain on high alert for any emergencies that may occur during the inclement weather conditions.

Joburg Emergency Services said it had noted with concern the level 4 warning issued by the South African Weather Services (Saws) of disruptive rain, which might cause flash floods in most parts of the city and surrounding areas.

Spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said emergency services were on standby.

“City of Joburg EMS Aquatic Rescue Unit which is a specialised unit which respond to water-related emergencies remains on high alert monitoring all seven regions of the City of Johannesburg.

Additional reporting by: Faizel Patel.