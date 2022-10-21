‘Real’ Mitsubishi ASX replacement previewed by XFC Concept

Charl Bosch

Having copped some flak for revealing the all-new ASX as nothing but a rebadged Renault Captur last month, Mitsubishi has taken the wraps off of a new concept previewing an entirely different model heading for the Vietnam Motor Show next week.

Bound not only for Asian and Australasian markets, but also Africa and . therefore South Africa, when production kicks-off, the XFC Concept has been tipped as the proper successor for the ASX that will assume its Renault-derived attire only in Europe.

Profile and overall look much more substantial than that of the ASX.

Set to be positioned above the Eclipse Cross from a segment standpoint, but potentially below it on price, the XFC incorporates styling elements not only from the e-Evolution Concept shown in Tokyo five years ago, but also incorporates a new take on the brand’s current Dynamic Shield aesthetic.

Equipped with T-shaped LED headlights and a front facia similar in parts to that of the Lamborghini Urus, the XFC boasts a lower mounted grille seemingly taken from the Evo X Concept, flared wheel arches, a prominent skidplate with illuminated hexagonal vents and oversized 20-inch alloy wheels.

Interior a dramatic departure from that of the ASX .

Sporting T-shaped LED light clusters at the rear as well as the same skidplate/vent arrangement as the front, but with side-mounted cameras inside of traditional mirrors similar to the Audi e-tron, the interior consists of a single-piece dual instrument cluster and infotainment system mounted on a textured material dashboard, slim transmission tunnel and touch-sensitive buttons on the new steering wheel.

Despite confirming four driving modes; Normal, Wet, Gravel and Mud, Mitsubishi has kept the XFC’s technical details under wraps, though speculation is it will feature a conventional internal combustion engine, as well as a plug-in hybrid of sorts along the lines of the Eclipse Cross and Outlander PHEVs.

Verdict is out on whether the two-tone seats will make it into production.

Depending on the market, expect drive to go to the front wheels as standard, or all four, with a CVT likely to be the sole transmission option.

Reportedly on track to become a reality from as early as April next year or as late as March 2024, according to motor1.com, chances are final details could become prevalent towards the end of this year.