‘Real’ Mitsubishi ASX replacement previewed by XFC Concept

Having copped some flak for revealing the all-new ASX as nothing but a rebadged Renault Captur last month, Mitsubishi has taken the wraps off of a new concept previewing an entirely different model heading for the Vietnam Motor Show next week.
Bound not only for Asian and Australasian markets, but also Africa and . therefore South Africa, when production kicks-off, the XFC Concept has been tipped as the proper successor for the ASX that will assume its Renault-derived attire only in Europe.
Set to be positioned above the Eclipse Cross from a segment standpoint, but potentially below it on price, the XFC incorporates styling elements not only from the e-Evolution Concept shown in Tokyo five years ago, but also incorporates a new take on the brand’s current Dynamic Shield aesthetic.
Equipped with T-shaped LED headlights and a front facia similar in parts to that of the Lamborghini Urus, the XFC boasts a lower mounted grille seemingly taken from the Evo X Concept, flared wheel arches, a prominent skidplate with illuminated hexagonal vents and oversized 20-inch alloy wheels.
Sporting T-shaped LED light clusters at the rear as well as the same skidplate/vent arrangement as the front, but with side-mounted cameras inside of traditional mirrors similar to the Audi e-tron, the interior consists of a single-piece dual instrument cluster and infotainment system mounted on a textured material dashboard, slim transmission tunnel and touch-sensitive buttons on the new steering wheel.
Despite confirming four driving modes; Normal, Wet, Gravel and Mud, Mitsubishi has kept the XFC’s technical details under wraps, though speculation is it will feature a conventional internal combustion engine, as well as a plug-in hybrid of sorts along the lines of the Eclipse Cross and Outlander PHEVs.
Depending on the market, expect drive to go to the front wheels as standard, or all four, with a CVT likely to be the sole transmission option.
Reportedly on track to become a reality from as early as April next year or as late as March 2024, according to motor1.com, chances are final details could become prevalent towards the end of this year.