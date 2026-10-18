All-new Lexus ES arrives – the sedan is dead, long live the sedan!

Classy ride geared to take on premium rivals BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo.

If an all-rounder in cricket refers to players who can both bat and bowl, the all-new Lexus ES takes things one step further by being a batsman, a bowler and a wicketkeeper. And a damn classy one too.

The three roles Toyota’s luxury division has tasked its “Elegant Sedan” or ES for short with is to carry the baton as its sole sedan ushering in many firsts for Lexus, make a statement in the new energy space and rival Mzansi’s darling sedans.

Since the discontinuation of the IS earlier this year, the ES is the last man standing in Lexus’ local sedan portfolio, a stable that once also included the likes of the LS and GS. Sedans have lost huge market share to SUVs, but Lexus feels the body style is far from dead yet and believes the all-new ES range is broad enough to cater for most sedan buyers’ needs.

Lexus ES embraces new energy

The eighth-generation Lexus ES is the first to offer an all-new energy range. The line-up comprises two self-charging hybrids (HEVs) in a choice of EX or SE trim, and an all-electric battery model (BEV) in SE trim.

Traditionally a rival for the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class, the ES is now also the official opposition for the ever-popular 3 Series and C-Class in the absence of the IS. And starting a price of R1 051 200, the ES does an exceptional job of rivalling the 3 Series and C-Class, which start at R920 231 and R943 506 respectively. The price gap closes quickly when you start adding optional extras, something common in German stables.

Having grown by 165mm in length to 5 140mm, the ES is comfortable ahead of its traditional rivals the 5 Series (5 060mm) and E-Class (4 949mm). This of course equates to acres of rear legroom plus a 441-litre boot in the HEV and 462-litre boot in the BEV.

In terms of price, the BMW 5 Series’ starting price of R 1 286 731 is R253 531 more than the Lexus ES, with the E-Class’ comes in at a premium of R283 067. It also undercuts another German rival, the Audi A5 (4 829mm), which has effectively replaced the A4 and A6, by R71 800.

Semi-flush door handles make their debut on a Lexus product. Picture: Supplied

The ES’ increased dimensions also mean that the 350e BEV model is 140mm longer than its all-electric rival, the Volvo ES90, which is more of a fastback than a traditional sedan. And at R1 561 000 the Lexus undercuts the ES90’s range opener by R29 000.

Hybrid power

The two Lexus ES 350h models feature the brand’s familiar naturally aspirated 2.5-litre petrol engine hooked up to an electric system. The mill on its own produces 139kW of power and 235Nm of torque, while a total system output of 182kW goes to the front wheels via e-CVT.

The hybrid’s fuel consumption is 4.4 litres per 100km. It sprints from 0 to 100km/h on its way to a limited top speed of 200km/h.

The all-electric Lexus ES 350e features a 74.6kWh battery pack hooked up to a front-mounted single electric motor. It makes 165kW/267Nm which will get the sedan to 100km/h from a standstill in eight seconds on its way to a limited top whack of 160km/h. Its claimed range is a very impressive 615km.

The ES ushers in Lexus “Clean Tech x Elegance” design language which is described as an approach that combines advanced technology with a clean, sophisticated aesthetic.

New design era

The front features an evolution of the Lexus Spindle Body, which extends across the bonnet and into the bumper. The grille is integrated into the bodywork to create a wider and cleaner look along with new Twin L Signature Lamps.

A flowing silhouette is complemented by semi-flush door handles, while the new Lexus ICON lighting signature makes it debut at the rear. The HEV models ride on 19-inch alloy wheels and the BEV on very distinctive and elegant 21-inch multi-spoke alloys.

Although the interior might be more simplistic than before, typical Lexus craftsmanship makes it as sophisticated as ever. The clean architecture features embossed synthetic leather finishes with soft-touch surfaces everywhere, while the SE trim also befits from the enticing bamboo-layering.

Space is plentiful inside the all-new Lexus ES. Picture: Supplied

Disappearing act

We really liked the Lexus-first Hidden Switches on the dashboard upholstery and multifunction steering wheels. These remain invisible until touched, which then illuminates to reveal their controls.

Even in EX trim, the ES comes with a generous specification sheet featuring 14-inch infotainment system with 10-speaker sound system, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof and moonroof and ambient lighting.

The SE comes standard with 17-speaker Mark Levinson premium surround sound system, head-up display, wireless charging, perforated synthetic leather and heated front seats.

Upping the ante

Apart from the bigger wheels, the BEV also gets semi-aniline leather upholstery, digital rear view mirror, rear roller blinds and adaptive LED headlights.

Standard across the range is Lexus Safety Sense 4, which includes the likes of adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring a driver monitor camera.

A scenic launch drive in all three model derivatives on pristine roads around the Cape Winelands this week was the perfect way to experience this superb sedan. The drive is a pleasure defined by extraordinary levels of comfort.

Temperature controls are part of the hidden switches that disappears when not in use. Picture: Supplied

Supersmooth drive

The hybrid powertrain is supersmooth and so responsive that we didn’t even bother putting the Sport driving mode to the test. And its roadholding and cornering is so much more dynamic compared to an SUV due its lower centre of gravity.

The BEV matches the hybrid in terms of acceleration off the mark, while its instant electric power is a great asset during overtaking. It’s cabin is so quiet, that the only thing you hear at the national limit is wind noise from the side mirrors.

The all-new Lexus ES makes a brilliant case for anyone not entirely sold on an SUV. It sports seriously good looks, feels plush enough inside for royalty, drives like a dream and offers excellent value for money. It is also the perfect candidate to hit German brand snobbery for a six.

Lexus ES pricing

ES 350h EX – R1 051 200

ES 350h SE – R1 232 700

ES 350e SE – R1 561 000

*Pricing includes seven-year/105 000km warranty and maintenance plan, and eight-year/160 000km HEV and BEV battery warranty.