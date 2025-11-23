Upgrades help Toyota GR Yaris’ fun factor reach new heights

More power, auto box and other upgrades make pocket rocket proper rally car for the road.

The Citizen Motoring has had a love affair with the Toyota GR Yaris ever since the pocket rocket was introduced locally in 2021.

We were one of the first publications to perform a high-performance road test on the feisty hatch, road test editor Mark Jones raced the manual version in the inaugural GR Cup season in 2022 and online reporter Charl Bosch the DAT (direct automatic transmission) in this year’s Media Challenge.

When Toyota took the wraps off the 2025 GR Yaris DAT at Zwartkops Raceway last month, I simply had to sample it as The Citizen Motoring’s only scribe who hasn’t raced the car yet. I did have the privilege to experience the GR Corolla in last year’s GR Cup, but its Yaris sibling presents a very tempting alternative.

Latest Toyota GR Yaris

The model we got to sample during the media launch the updated version that differs slightly from the DAT that was introduced earlier in the year and used in the GR Cup. It now features the Toyota Safety Sense 3 suite which wasn’t part of the spec list before.

Toyota introduced the first GR Yaris in 2020 as a “rally car for the road”, which isn’t just a clever pay-off line. The racing Yaris has been a dominant force in the World Rally Championship (WRC) since 2018, winning five driver’s and five constructor’s crowns over seven years.

Using the racing car’s WRC-developed DNA, GR Yaris combines a powerful engine with a lightweight body and all-wheel-drive system. The updated model raises the bar even further through a power bump and better dynamics.

Rear styling updates provide offer form and function. Picture: Supplied

More GRRR than before

The heartbeat still comes from the three-cylinder 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which is one of the most powerful production three-pot mills in the world. It now makes 210kW of power and 400Nm of torque, 12kW/40Nm up from before. The extra power – and the auto box – sees the GR Yaris’ 0 to 100km/h sprint time come down from 5.5 seconds to 5.2.

ALSO READ: Toyota unleashes updated GR Yaris with auto box and more oomph

While Toyota still offers the six-speed manual, the DAT makes a stunning debut as the first automatic gearbox in a GR Yaris. The system features predictive software that anticipates driver behaviour to optimise shift timing under full-throttle acceleration. This allows the drive to focus on throttle and steering input, knowing that a clever machine will swaps cogs better than he ever will.

Speaking of clever machines, the updated Yaris also offers three drive modes; Sport, Normal, Eco. Each adapts steering, throttle and transmission response.

Interior tweaked for better control

Carried over are the GR Four all-wheel drive system, Torsten limited slip differential, MacPherson struts at the front and double wishbone suspension at the rear.

The interior now offers more emphasis on driver ergonomics and control. The seating position has been lowered by 25mm, the newly designed 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster features performance graphics and the updated infotainment system is angled more towards the driver.

The GR stop/start button is as inviting as ever. Picture: Supplied

Exterior changes include a new steel mesh grille to improve cooling, a canard-style front bumper to increase downforce and revised LED headlamps. Externally, subtle yet functional updates enhance the GR Yaris’s performance credentials. A new steel mesh grille improves cooling, a canard-style front bumper increases downforce, and revised LED headlamps sharpen its presence.

Integrated combination lamps, improved airflow openings and enlarged exhaust outlets feature at the rear contributing to both form and function.

Midnight Grey has been added to the colour palette alongside Glacier White, Platinum Pearl White, Lunar Black and Fierce Red.

ALSO READ: GR Yaris will forever change the way you look at Toyota

Simply superb around the track

We put the new GR Yaris through a range of activities that included full laps, parts of the Zwartkops layout in reverse and a slalom course on the skidpan. The idea was to showcase the hatch’s impressive range of talents and it did no disappoint. The new GR Yaris’s power and accompanying soundtrack is great, its balance incredibly good and it’s handling brilliant. It is so easy to through it into corners, and very addictive too. And guess what, the auto box was outstanding.

There was just tiny little problem. We never got to take it on the gravel to experience the rally side of things. Nudge, nudge, wink, wink.

Toyota GR Yaris pricing

GR Yaris Rally MT – R942 200

GR Yaris Rally AT – R971 300

*Pricing includes nine-services/90 000km service plan and three-year/100 000km warranty.