BYD Sealion 5’s journey to South Africa delayed till early December

Sealion 5 will be positioned below the Sealion 6 as BYD's most affordable plug-in hybrid.

Announced at the end of October as making its local market debut this month, BYD has now approved an early December launch date for the plug-in hybrid Sealion 5.

What to expect?

Set to be positioned between the Dolphin and Sealion 6, thereby becoming BYD’s most affordable plug-in hybrid, the Sealion 5 has measurements of 4 710 mm in overall length, a wheelbase of 2 712 mm, height of 1 720 mm and width of 1 880 mm.

Based on BYD’s DM-i 5.0 platform, the Sealion 5 has a choice of two powertrains, both modelled around the brand’s normally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine.

Already on-sale in the United Kingdom, the first option sees the engine, which produces 74kW/126Nm on its own, being mated to a 12.9-kWh Blade battery pack powering a single 120kW/210Nm electric motor.

The second option involves an 18.3-kWh battery pack. While respective all-electric ranges are 75 km and 115 km based on China’s CLTC measurements, no combined power outputs are known.

Likely spec

On the specification front, the Sealion 5, depending on the trim level, will be equipped with either a 12.8 or 15.6-inch rotating infotainment display, heated and ventilated electric front seats, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, wireless smartphone charger and an extensive range of driver assistance systems.

Price?

As for pricing, the Sealion 5 is anticipated to start around the R550 000 mark based on the to-spec Dolphin’s R599 900 sticker and the entry-level Sealion 6’s R639 900.

However, expect final details to only emerge once the wraps come off next.

