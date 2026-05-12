Toyota ‘open’ to unleashing a fully fledged GR RAV4

If approved, the GR RAV4 will use the T24A-FTS 2.4-litre turbocharged engine with or without hybrid assistance.

Soon to arrive in South Africa, Toyota has not ruled out the possibility of introducing a GR variant of the RAV4 above the current GR Sport.

GR SUV needed

Reserved until now for the GR Yaris, Corolla, Supra and GR86, the performance designation has long been rumoured for an SUV as a step-up from the GR Sport.

Back in 2024, Toyota Gazoo Racing President, Tomoya Takahashi, confirmed that a GR-badged SUV is of importance based on the priority of buyers.

Until now, the brand has only presided over GR Sport versions of the Corolla Cross, Land Cruiser 300, C-HR, Yaris Cross, Raize, RAV4 and Fortuner.

GR Sport version of the Land Cruiser 300 currently tops Toyota’s GR-badged SUV line-up. Picture: Toyota

Already ruled out is a GR version of the Hilux aimed at the Ford Ranger Raptor.

“From my point of view, we need a GR SUV. Some people can only use SUVs because they have a family or need space. To expand our brand, maybe an SUV is needed,” Australia’s carexpert.com.au quoted him as saying.

Despite the popularity of the GR Sport designation, Takahashi said the GR division is much smaller and that it will “need to prioritise” which model it ultimately uses for a base as GR “only has limited resources”.

RAV4 the likeliest

According to the latest report by drive.com.au, the RAV4 has emerged as the likeliest candidate should demand dictate.

“There are no official plans at the moment, but you know, the only bits that are missing are a corporate appreciation of the market demand and the potential wow factor,” RAV4 Chief Engineer, Yoshinori Futonagane, said.

Turbocharged punch

In addition, Futonagane hinted that the 2.4-litre T24A-FTS turbocharged engine presents the best option for a GR RAV4 as the unit does fit underneath the bonnet.

Already used in the Lexus NX and RX, which both also ride on the same TNGA-K platform as the RAV4, the engine also powers the Land Cruiser Prado in the United States, the Tacoma bakkie, 4Runner and Highlander/Kluger SUV.

The T24A-FTS 2.4-litre turbocharged engine, here used in the 4Runner, is said to fit underneath the bonnet of the RAV4. Picture: Toyota

Available with or without hybrid assistance, the unit develops 205kW/430Nm without electrification in the Lexus NX 350 and RX 350, but 273 kW in the self-charging RX 500h.

At present, the GR Sport combines a normally aspirated 2.5-litre engine with 22.7-kWh battery powering two electric motors for a total of 235 kW in US-spec form.

‘New’ most powerful RAV4 loading?

Producing 35 kW more than the most powerful RAV4 ever made, the third-generation V6, whose free-breathing 3.5-litre bent-six developed 200 kW, Futonagane admitted that the GR Sport “is already powerful enough” not to warrant a GR.

He, however, also added, “if people started making a noise and saying, ‘Yeah, we want a 2.4-litre turbo’, it might end up on the agenda”.

Soon in South Africa

Revealed at Toyota’s annual State of the Motoring Industry conference in February, the RAV4 will seemingly make its local market debut in the third quarter, with a line-up spanning three trim levels: GX, VX and GR Sport.

Unlike in Europe, Australia and North America, though, the RAV4 will not solely be offered as a hybrid or plug-in hybrid.

Instead, a conventional combustion engine will be offered, likely the normally aspirated 2.0-litre petrol that powers the RAV4’s Chinese market twin, the Wildlander, with outputs of 125kW/207Nm.

As it stands, more details about the South African-bound RAV4 are expected in due course.