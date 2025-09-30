Plug pulled on next generation Audi RS6 Avant going 100% electric

New RS6 will, seemingly, remain a hybrid of sorts and could retain the current V8 engine, or move over to a V6.

With the limited run GT having been the swansong for the last generation RS6 Avant just over 12 months ago, Audi has reportedly backtracked on making the next generation full electric.

Move from combustion to EV

Back in 2022, then Research and Development boss, Stephan Reil, hinted at a gradual switch in electrification involving mild-hybrid assistance, followed by a plug-in hybrid setup and ultimately, complete electrification.

Five years before, Britain’s evo Magazine reported that the plug-in hybrid setup could develop 515kW/850Nm using the Volkswagen Group’s familiar 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 as a base.

Up until it and the RS7’s discontinuation, the RS6 used a mild-hybrid version of the mentioned V8 outputting 441kW/800Nm and 463kW/850Nm in the updated Performance variant introduced in 2022.

EV-only no more

The latter being the unit chosen for the GT, of which only one of the 660 produced made it to South Africa, Reil’s comments of an electric RS6 has, officially, been scrapped based on market demand.

According to Britain’s Top Gear Magazine, supposed inside sources within Ingolstadt have alleged the project as having been called off due to a lack in interest.

Avant version of the new combustion engined A6 will most likely provide the base for the new RS6 once again. Image: Audi

Reportedly, the officially titled RS6 e-tron would have utilised a dual-motor drivetrain and produce more than the 370 kW made by the current S6 e-tron.

In the same report, the publication states that a next generation RS6 is still being planned, but likely to be based on the combustion engined A6 that replaced the A7 earlier this year.

V8 or V6?

Compared to the actual “new” A6, which only sports electric motivation, the combustion engine model will, seemingly, provide the base for the new RS6, though it remains to be seen whether the V8 returns or makes way for a hybridised V6.

Fully electric A6 e-tron, depicted here in S6 guise, won’t serve as base for the new RS6. Image: Audi

At present, the most powerful unit, a mild-hybrid 3.0 TFSI, develops 270kW/550Nm, which allows the A6 to get from 0-100 km/h in 4.7 seconds.

Opposite to the V6, the V8, if deemed suitable, could utilise a plug-in hybrid setup similar to the new BMW M5, whose configuration develops a combined 535kW/1 000Nm.

Stay tuned

For the moment though, no details about the RS6 Avant is known, however, don’t be surprise if some to emerge, along with first spy images, before the end of the year.

