Updates make already good hybrid GWM Haval H6 tougher to beat

Success story H6 has been made even better, more so as a hybrid.

The criticism of many Chinese vehicles for their poorly calibrated throttle tuning and mismatched transmission shifting habits has, over the last few months, decreased rather quickly as a result of hybridisation.

Solving a problem through electricity

Regardless of the method being a self-charging or plug-in hybrid configuration, the inclusion of electrification has, to large extent, cured the irksome driveability issues that still continue to plaque most combustion engine vehicles made in the People’s Republic.

ALSO READ: GWM prices powered-up facelift Haval H6 before market debut

A result of the country’s new energy vehicle push, the inclusion of hybrid assistance not only promises better fuel consumption – another well-known sticking point – but also a still affordable price tag that has become the hallmark of Chinese vehicle versus pricier and less-equipped legacy brand offerings.

A success story

The Great Wall Motors (GWM) Haval H6 is no exception as its popularity, both as a hybrid and normal petrol, speaks for itself.

Haval’s second best-seller after the Jolion, a total of 2 913 units have so been sold this year, which includes the mid-life update introduced in June.

Once the Haval brand’s flagship until the arrival of the H7 at the beginning of the year, the H6 now finds itself as the mid-range model, with the same applying to the HEV derivative that now sits between the Jolion and H7 versions.

Restyled rear facia isn’t as pleasing as on the pre-facelift H6.

Mostly attributed to the success of the locally built Toyota Corolla Cross, the greater prominence of hybrids as “cars not needing to be charged from a cable” has spilled over to the H6, despite it being more expensive and without the option of all-wheel drive as on the normal petrol model.

As such, the arrival of the facelift H6 HEV for the weeklong stay would provide the first opportunity to sample it as the availability of limited units at the launch saw it constantly being hogged.

The opposite of the all-wheel drive Ultra Luxury petrol editor Jaco van der Merwe drove a few months ago, the arrival of an Ayers Grey H6 HEV Ultra Luxury not only surprised, but went as far as begging question, “the complete segment package?”

Facelift? Sure?

Ironically one of the oldest models in GWM’s market portfolio having gone on-sale four years, the extensive updates have such that the H6 feels almost completely new instead of being a facelifted model.

Bar a small chrome HEV badge on the tailgate with a blue outer surround, the hybrid’s reworked aesthetic is near identical to the petrol.

Frontally, this consists of a new chrome “studded” grille, restyled headlights, LED fog lamps that run from the main cluster down the sides of the bumper in a claw-like fashion, and a new lower air intake as part of the bumper itself being new.

As a result of buyer demand, the 19-inch alloy wheels have been finished gloss black instead of silver.

Taking the “not a facelift but new” perception further is a redesigned rear bumper, a restyled tailgate and a block letter GWM badge between the light clusters now that the previous central light bar has been dropped.

Down the side, gloss black detailing around the windows replaces the previous chrome accents, with the final change, due to customer demand, being a gloss black finish for the 19-inch alloy wheels.

Best described as having smoothen the H6 out, the changes have resulted in a still stylish and eye-catching SUV.

However, and while likely to be viewed as nitpicking, one cannot help but surmise whether the pre-facelift model’s rear facia should have rather been kept instead of the now generic looking design.

Refining the inside

Opening the door is a different matter as, compared to the exterior, GWM has made more smaller changes, but ones that make the H6 feel more plusher than before.

Aside from upgraded materials, the biggest change is the new 14.6-inch infotainment system that sits atop an equally updated dashboard.

Interior has undergone an extensive makeover.

Sourced from the H7, the system incorporates wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and besides replacing the old 12.3-inch setup, has been refined to be as simple to understand and navigate through as possible.

First experienced on the GWM P500, the display is exactly that and not burdened by continues sub-menus or poor responding inputs.

Floating centre console has been redesigned and the rotary gear selector moved to the steering column.

In fact, the retention of shortcut buttons on the outer rim makes navigating the system easy, with the resolution being similarly good.

Elsewhere, the floating centre console now comes with a wireless smartphone charging pad and a pair of cupholders as the rotary gear selector has been eschewed for a steering column-mounted lever.

Crucially, this hasn’t resulted in the loss of all physical buttons as GWM has retained “normal” switchgear for functions such as the window demist, Park Assist and switching on the dual-zone climate control.

Not completely perfect

That being said, detailed activation of the latter still requires going into the display and although easy, the lack of a physical dial for the audio system will be a sticking point for some.

Pressing the folder button serves as a dual purpose for both the audio system volume and trip computer.

“Sticky” is the best way to describe the interface for the trip computer and volume setting, though, as both are controlled by the “up/down” button on the steering wheel.

Choosing which one is selected by the folder button which, when pressed, sees a green light within the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster disappear, signalling audio volume as the selected function.

All models now come standard with a new 14.6-inch infotainment display.

An ergonomic annoyance that will take getting used to, the rest of the interior is straightforward easy as, apart from feeling premium, fit-and-finish is neat and the balance between minimalistic and traditional executed to the book.

Space and no tech, no problem

As has been typical of Chinese vehicle, the cabin is spacious with no qualms about space when sitting in the front or at the rear.

Bolstered by the inclusion of a panoramic sunroof, the cabin feels airy and, aside from legroom and headroom, boot space is more than ample at 560-litres with the rear seats up. Flipping the rears forward results in an equally good 1 485-litres.

Capacious boot can take 560-litres, despite the battery pack’s location underneath the floor.

Being the flagship hybrid model, and indeed of the entire H6 range, the Super Luxury lack for little in the spec as standard items comprise heated, ventilated and electric front seats, an electric tailgate, a nine-speaker sound system, keyless entry, push-button start and ambient lighting.

Also leaving little to chance is safety, though unlike some of its countryman, most of the systems can be switched off entirely, which they remain until being “manually” activated.

With the rear seats folded, space increases to 1 485-litres.

At the same time, the H6, while equipped with Driver Attention Alert, lacks the intrusive sensor on top of the steering column that alerts each time focus is taken off of the road.

Other features is the 540-degree camera system, front and rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitor, Adaptive Cruise Control, Head-Up Display, Rear Cross Traffic Alert with Reverse Automatic Braking, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Traffic Jam Assist, Lane Centring Assist and Rear Door Alert.

The big ‘yes’

On the move is where the H6 HEV impresses the most, though still not perfectly.

Compared to the combustion engine H6 that received both power and torque upgrades, the HEV’s combination of a 1.5-litre turbocharged engine teamed with an electric motor and battery pack have been kept as is from the pre-facelift model.

Outputs are, therefore, are still 179kW/530Nm that go to the front wheels through a two-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT).

Comfortable and supportive front seats are electric, heated and ventilated.

Despite some initial low-down lag, this electrical hardware makes this dissipate quickly to deliver a smooth and punchy spread of power the 170kW/380Nm made by the petrol’s 2.0 T-GDI won’t come close to matching.

The reigning in of the troublesome accelerator and gearbox mapping means progress is unobtrusive, however, lower speeds does elicit an annoying drone from the electric motor.

Once past this, the droning disappears and results in a quiet and refined cabin, plus a superbly comfortable ride.

As with rest of the H6 range, the HEV is equipped with four driving modes; Eco, Normal, Sport and Snow, as well as three settings for the steering; Light, Comfort and Sport.

Despite the standard panoramic glass roof, the H6 lacks for little head-and-legroom-wise.

For the most part, the latter was left to Sport mode and the former to Normal. A combination that works surprisingly well, the heavier mode is nicely weighted and with better overall response and feel than in Normal or the overly light uhmmm… Light.

Switching to Sport is just as profound as, apart from the improved accelerator and quicker shifting ‘box , the H6 HEV doesn’t feel as prone to simply spinning all its power away as a result of there being no all-wheel drive.

Of course, the main drawing card is fuel consumption. Despite weighing 1 720 kg, the weeklong stay and 488 km saw the H6 HEV record an indicated best of 6.5 L/100 km – some way off GWM’s 5.2 L/100 km claim, but still impressive.

Conclusion

GWM constantly been reminding that it continues to be the sole Chinese brand never to have exited and then returned to South Africa, a move which, arguably, has played massively in its favour despite the meteoric rise of Chery as its main home nation adversary.

The decision to “stay” can be seen as validation for its sales numbers, which the Haval H6 has played a key roll over the last five years.

Unlike the petrol H6, the HEV hasn’t received more or torque than the pre-facelift model.

Solid, practical, well-equipped and now ever more aesthetically pleasing, the availability of a hybrid takes matter a notch up and warranting of the “most complete package” adage.

While more expensive at R686 500 than the petrol all-wheel drive Ultra Luxury stickered at R614 500, the H6 HEV Ultra Luxury is still a tough package to match that offers more in gains, not only at the pumps.

NOW READ: Facelift GWM Haval H6 improves an already hard-to-beat package