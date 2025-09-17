Motoring

Not so fast: Volkswagen Touareg tipped to become an EV in 2029

By Charl Bosch

17 September 2025

Newly uncovered report alleges the Touareg will become part of the ID range as the third combustion nameplate after the Polo and Golf to be reimagined as an EV.

Volkswagen Touareg tipped to return as an EV in 2029

Current combustion engine Touareg will cease production in 2026. Image: Volkswagen

Having teased the ID. Polo earlier this month as the incoming production electric version of the ID.2all concept, a newly uncovered report has alleged that Volkswagen will realign the Touareg as part of the ID range as well before the end of the decade.

New heart, new platform

The surprise development comes after unnamed sources within Volkswagen told Britain’s Autocar last month that Wolfsburg’s slow-selling flagship SUV will be discontinued next year after 24 years and three generations with no direct replacement planned.

Originally part of Volkswagen’s premium segment push, which included the ill-fated Phaeton, the Touareg’s discontinuing will leave the Tayron as its flagship SUV in Europe, while the Atlas is set to stay put in North America.

Based on the latest findings by Germany’s Automobilwoche though, the Touareg will, seemingly, make a comeback in 2029 as the ID. Touareg based on the newly SSP or Scalable System Platform.

ALSO READ: Report: Curtain coming down on Volkswagen Touareg in 2026

An architecture developed by Porsche, the SSP will debut with the ID. Touareg and not the all-new Cayenne anticipated next year.

Still to be produced at the Bratislava plant in Slovakia, the ID. Touareg will become the third combustion nameplate to transition to the electric after the ID. Polo and the much speculated ID. Golf.

In a related report, carscoops.com claims that the all-new T-Roc will also spawn an ID variant called the ID. Roc, though only in 2030 along with the ID. Golf.

Watch this space

As is stands, no details about the ID. Touareg are known, though some could emerge next year either via prototype sightings or teasers by Wolfsburg itself despite being what will be three years away from production.

For the moment, affirmation from Volkswagen itself about the Touareg becoming the ID. Touareg has not yet been made.

