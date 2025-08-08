New Nissan Magnite scores five stars in Global NCAP crash test

Popular crossover SUV proves it worth in a time when cheap cars often skimp on safety.

The ever-popular and best-selling model in its own stable, the Nissan Magnite, is officially one of the safest cars in its segment.

An achievement quite noteworthy In the South African context. If you consider the danger on our roads and the number of budget friendly cars that skimp on safety in favour of price.

Five-star Nissan Magnite shines

Made in India, and exported around the world, the South African Nissan Magnite was awarded a five-star overall safety rating by the Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP). This compact crossover SUV received a perfect five-star rating in adult safety, a three-star rating in child safety, and an overall five-star safety rating for the passengers.

Global NCAP’s crash test protocols assess frontal and side impact protection for all models, as well as ESC. Vehicles scoring the highest star ratings require pedestrian protection and side pole impact protection assessments .

ALSO READ: Lofty price tag not doing top-end Nissan Magnite any favours

Richard Woods, Chief Executive Officer, Global NCAP said: “It’s very welcome to see Nissan’s focus on improving the Magnite’s safety performance. The five-star rating is relevant to consumers in South Africa and India. It demonstrates what can be achieved in a relatively short period of time when a manufacturer is fully committed to engage in the NCAP process.”

Rigorous testing

The Nissan Magnite underwent rigorous testing, including assessments of adult occupant protection, child safety, and safety assist features. The vehicle demonstrated exceptional performance across all categories, showcasing its robust build quality, advanced safety features, and innovative design aimed at safeguarding drivers and passengers alike.

ALSO READ: PODCAST: Why updated Nissan Magnite carries a heavy burden

The new Nissan Magnite, launched locally in October 2024, comes with a comprehensive suite of safety features. These include multiple airbags, anti-lock braking systems (ABS), electronic brake-force distribution (EBD) and vehicle dynamic control ensuring protection on every journey.

The car also offers enhanced safety with a reinforced body structure, over 40 standard safety features including electronic stability control, traction control system, and hydraulic brake assist. Additional safety features such as three-point seatbelts for all seats, seatbelt reminders, child lock, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and rear parking sensors now come as standard across all variants, ensuring every journey is not just comfortable but more secure than ever.

From two to five stars

“This significant milestone further cements the Magnite as a safety and engineering leader within the sub-R400K compact SUV space,” says Maciej Klenkiewicz, Managing Director of Nissan South Africa and Independent Markets.

“Our engineers achieved an incredible feat, raising the Magnite from a two-star to five-star safety rating in a remarkably short timeframe. It shows how committed everyone at Nissan is in protecting lives and providing greater value to our customers.”