Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray goes on sale in South Africa

Right-hand drive American muscle car includes warranty, service plan and finance options.

CVH Auto Group, operating out of Bryanston, is now offering the factory-built right-hand drive 2025 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray to local buyers.

This comes fresh off the back of Durban-based Rospa International’s partnership agreement with Australian Autogroup International (AGI) to bring in converted right-hand drive American muscle cars and trucks.

Fully-backed Chevrolet Corvette

Priced from R3 700 000, and available in Coupe and Convertible body styles, CVH’s Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingrays are not grey imports or aftermarket conversions. They are fully homologated for South Africa and come with warranties and a service plan. This also means that trade-ins, local financing, and insurance are available to new buyers.

ALSO READ: General Motors unleashes 900kW Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X

The Corvette Stingray is the entry-level point into the brand. Offering a sporty balance between road and track, this model runs a 6.2-litre, mid-mount, V8 producing 365kW of power and 637Nm of torque. Power is sent to the rear wheels courtesy of an eight-speed dual clutch transmission.

What is worth noting is that the South African Corvette Stingray come equipped with Chevrolet’s Z51 Performance Package as standard fitment. This means you get the likes of a sports exhaust, upgraded cooling system and specially track orientated suspension. Which in turn translates into a claimed 0 to 100km/h time of 2.9 seconds. And a top speed that is said to be 312km/h.

ALSO READ: Importer to offer right-hand-drive Toyota Tundra in Mzansi

Bigger beast available

For those who want even more, CVH Auto Group are taking orders for the 500kW/623Nm Corvette Z06. This track-ready, road-going supercar features a 5.5-litre flat-plane crank V8 engine that revs all the way to 8 600rpm. It features razor-sharp handling and aerodynamically enhanced design for greater downforce. The claimed 0-100 km/h comes in at 2.9 seconds and the top speed at 322km/h.