‘New NP200’: Business-ready Nissan Magnite Move finally priced

Most affordable Magnite variant and Nissan model in South Africa has a payload of 250 kg and retains the spec from the entry-level Visia it is based on.

Confirmed as part of its product expansion plans for 2025 at the unveiling of the facelift model in Cape Town last year, Nissan has officially divulged spec and price details of the commercial vehicle-focused Magnite Move.

Van transformation

In effect a stop-gap replacement for the NP200, the Move not only becomes the new most affordable Magnite variant, but with an unchanged specification sheet from the base grade Visia it is modelled on.

Differing noticeably from its sibling by means of the black 16-inch wheels without covers or hubcaps and sealed-off panels in front of the rear side windows, the Move does, however, the retain the body coloured bumpers and black mirror caps, plus the satin silver finished door handles.

Opening the tailgate reveals the biggest difference, where a flat loading surface replaces the rear seats, resulting in a total utility space of 690 litres and a claimed payload of 250 kg.

A mesh-patterned steel partition, separating the cabin from the loading area, completes the interior’s transformation, along with steel bars behind either side of the side windows and the rear screen.

Same engine but no boost

Dimensionally unchanged from the standard Magnite, the Move retains the 205 mm ground clearance, and up front, the normally aspirated 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine outputs 53 kW/96 Nm.

Not offered in turbocharged guise as a means of keeping costs down, the unit is solely mated to the five-speed manual gearbox as the five-speed automated manual EZ Shift hasn’t been made available. The claimed fuel consumption is 5.9 L/100 km.

Spec

As mentioned, Nissan has kept the specification sheet from the Visia unchanged, meaning the standard inclusion of a six-speaker sound system, a 3.5-inch TFT instrument cluster display, automatic air-conditioning, folding mirrors, six airbags, rear parking sensors, and Vehicle Dynamic Control.

Based on the entry grade Visia, the Move gets black steel wheels and covered windows at the side and rear. Image: Nissan

All-around electric windows, a multi-function steering wheel, cloth-trimmed seats, dual airbags, Hill Start Assist, and a tyre pressure monitor complete the Move’s interior accommodations.

Price

Now available in a solitary colour, white, the Move retails from R224 900, a credit of R21 300 over the Visia, which additionally includes the six-year/150 000 km warranty but not the three-year/30 000 km service plan.

