Wait no more: Toyota officially prices Fortuner GR Sport

Most powerful Fortuner to date becomes the new range-topper with the same upgraded engine as the Hilux GR Sport III.

Going on-sale in early March, the Fortuner GR Sport makes the price cut below R1-million. Image: Toyota

Officially previewed at its annual State of the Motor Industry conference at Kyalami last month, Toyota has divulged complete price and specification details of the eagerly awaited Fortuner GR Sport on its website.

The aging locally made Fortuner’s new flagship confirmed for South Africa in December last year, the GR Sport follows the example of the Hilux GR Sport by receiving an overhauled exterior and interior, as well as more power from the 2.8 GD-6 engine.

Stylistically, the exterior rework comprises GR front and rear bumpers, a black GR badged honeycomb grille, black fog lamp bezels, a black honeycomb pattern for the lower air intake, side-steps, black 18-inch GR alloy wheels and darkened cluster for the LED headlights.

Black mirror caps and additional GR badges on the front doors and on the tailgate rounds the exterior off, together with a choice of two colours; Attitude Black and Platinum White Pearl.

Inside, the GR Sport get the same interior treatment as the variant unveiled in Thailand four years ago, namely a GR starter button, two-tone black leather-and-suede upholstered seats with red stitching, a GR-branded leather-wrapped steering wheel with red 12 o’clock marking and expanded red stitch work on the handbrake, steering wheel, centre console and glovebox.

Imitation carbon fibre trim on the centre console, GR floor mats, GR logos within the instrument cluster display and infotainment system, alloy pedals and red stitch work on the doors rounds the interior off.

Modelled on the VX means the GR Sport’s specification sheet is unchanged, thus standard features again consist of the 11-speaker JBL sound system, electric front seats surprisingly without the heating function, dual-zone climate control, electric tailgate, electrically retracting side mirrors, daytime running lights and a drive mode selector with Eco and Sport settings.

On the safety and driver assistance side, the Fortuner GR Sport comes standard with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, front and rear parking sensors, Lane Departure Warning, a panoramic rear-view camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Hill Start Assist, Downhill Assist Control, Trailer Sway Control and traction control.

Up front, and as known by the now, the Fortuner GR Sport gets the same 165kW/550Nm outputs as the Hilux GR Sport III, as well as the revised mono-tube dampers and shock absorbers, revised six-speed automatic gearbox and limited slip differential from the VX.

Price

Officially launching next month as part of the Fortuner Challenge, the GR Sport carries the same R999 000 price tag as the Hilux GR Sport III, which includes a three-year/100 000 km warranty as well as a nine-service/90 000 km service plan.

Fortuner 2.4 GD-6 – R679 100

Fortuner 2.4 GD-6 AT – R705 800

Fortuner 2.4 GD-6 4×4 AT – R739 100

Fortuner 2.8 GD-6 AT – R826 400

Fortuner 2.8 GD-6 4×4 AT – R907 700

Fortuner 2.8 GD-6 48V AT – R834 800

Fortuner 2.8 GD-6 48V 4×4 AT – R918 600

Fortuner 2.8 GD-6 VX AT – R870 900

Fortuner 2.8 GD-6 VX 4×4 AT – R950 900

Fortuner 2.8 GD-6 48V VX AT – R879 300

Fortuner 2.8 GD-6 48V VX 4×4 AT – R961 800

Fortuner GR Sport – R999 000

