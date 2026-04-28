Get a brand new JAC T8 Double Cab for just R349 900

Targeted at fleet operators and entrepreneurs, JAC has launched the T8 2.0L CTi Comfort 4x2 Double Cab. Making it the lowest-priced Double Cab on the market.

In ongoing reliability and fuel tests by JAC Motors South Africa, the T8 2.0L CTi, was evaluated in April 2025 at the Gerotek testing facility outside Pretoria. And on the oval track, it outperformed the range-topping JAC T9, achieving 6.1-litres per 100 km at 115 km/h, compared to the T9’s 6.2-litres per 100 km at the same speed.

“Gerotek testing confirmed what we already knew. Our bakkies deliver an exceptionally low total cost of ownership, driven by class-leading fuel efficiency that delights owners daily,” says Karl-Heinz Göbel, CEO of JAC Motors South Africa.

“After nearly a decade in South Africa, the T-Series now includes the new T8 Comfort derivative, introduced following extensive market research. Positioned in the mid-R300,000 price range, alongside the T6 2.0L CTi single cab from R299 900, it enhances the range’s overall affordability.”

Fuel-efficient power plant

The T8 Comfort is powered by JAC Motors’ proven 2.0-litre common-rail turbo-diesel engine with an intercooler and Electric Variable Geometry Turbocharger (EVGT), which was introduced to the range in 2023. Also used in the T6 single cab, it delivers 104 kW at 3 600 rpm and 320 Nm between 1 600 and 2 600 rpm.

Paired with a six-speed manual transmission, the engine also delivers strong torque across its powerband for an effortless, relaxed drive. With an average fuel consumption of 6.5-litres per 100 km, the 76-litre tank provides an approximate range of 1 100 km.

“The T8’s exceptionally low fuel consumption attracts buyers, while its ample power handles heavy loads and trailer towing with ease,” says Göbel, reinforcing the T8’s position as a compelling, versatile choice in the competitive bakkie market.

Versatile chassis configuration

The JAC T8’s double-wishbone front suspension with coil springs improves handling and comfort, reducing body roll and ensuring lateral rigidity when fully loaded. The rear is equipped with a leaf-spring suspension for durability and load support.

The JAC T8 is built on a robust ladder-frame with rear integral bridge support and has a 3 090 mm wheelbase, ground clearance of 210 mm and an ultra-wide body measuring 5 325 mm (L) x 1 880 mm (W) x 1 830 mm (H).

The JAC T8 offers a 900 kg payload with a double-skinned, corrosion-resistant load box (1 520 mm x 1 520 mm x 470 mm) and four tie-down hooks. A braked towing mass of 2 000 kg further enhances its versatility for demanding tasks.

High-level safety

Safety is central to JAC Motors’ philosophy, reflected in the T8’s comprehensive active and passive features:

Driver and passenger airbags;

Traction Control (TCS);

Vehicle Dynamics Control (VDC);

Electronic Stability Control (ESC);

and Hill-start Hold Control (HHC).

Safety is further enhanced with:

Front and rear disc brakes;

four-channel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS);

Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD);

Brake Override System (BOS);

Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA);

and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

The JAC T8 Comfort enhances safety with:

An immobiliser;

remote central locking with auto-locking;

child locks;

electrically adjustable exterior mirrors;

high-mounted stop lamp;

LED tail lamps;

fog lamps;

and rear park sensors.

“Local research shows JAC T8 owners highly value its fuel efficiency, comfort and safety,” says Göbel. “The new JAC T8 Comfort, with its affordable price and extensive standard features, further strengthens our customer value proposition.”

Design comfort

The JAC T8 blends modern style with rugged appeal, featuring:

A large honeycomb grille;

LED headlamps;

LED daytime running lights;

fog lamps;

bold wheel arches;

and 18-inch steel wheels with 265/60 R18 tyres.

The JAC T8 Comfort includes:

Hydraulic power steering;

multifunction leather-bound steering wheel;

adjustable steering column;

cruise control;

air conditioning;

electric windows;

leatherette seats;

and a one-touch driver’s window.

The T8 Comfort’s multi-information display shows key vehicle data. While Bluetooth, a radio/MP3 player and six speakers keep occupants connected. USB and 12V sockets are neatly housed in a closable centre console, providing convenient power and connectivity on every journey.

Pricing

The suggested retail prices of the JAC T8 line-up:

T8 2.0L CTi 4×2 Comfort – R349 900

This price includes a five-year / 100 000 km warranty and roadside assistance. While service intervals are every 15 000 km, with the first service due at 10 000 km.

T8 2.0L CTi 4×2 Lux – R399 900

T8 2.0L CTi 4×4 Lux – R449 900

Pricing includes a five-year / 200 000 km warranty and a five-year / 100 000 km Service Plan.

The JAC T8 is offered in six colours. With manufacturer-approved accessories available through dealers to help owners personalise their bakkies.