Fuel saving Changan Deepal S05 REEV almost here

Changan South Africa introduces a next-generation EV lineup built around practicality, and range confidence.

Love it or hate it, electric mobility is here to stay in South Africa. But one of the biggest challenges remains how do you make new-energy vehicles work in a country that demands long-distance confidence, and everyday fuel consumption?

Changan believe the answer is not a single product, but in what they are calling a next-generation EV approach that includes range extension options.

Deepal S05 REEV

The incoming Changan Deepal S05 REEV carries the design philosophy and intelligent technology of the S07 but in a more compact, agile and city-friendly package. Like the Changan K50 Hunter REEV, the S05 is a range-extended SUV, combining electric intelligence with the reassurance of extended-range capability.

With a 27.28kWh lithium iron phosphate battery, the Deepal S05 REEV offers pure electric range of at least 160km, with fast charging from 30 percent to 80 percent in 20 minutes.

Power comes from a rear-mounted electric motor producing 160kW and 320Nm. Which is supported by a 1.5-litre range extender, giving the Deepal S05 REEV up to 1 000km of combined range.

Beyond the drivetrain, it offers the likes of a 15.4-inch 2.5K central control screen, AR head-up display, 14-speaker audio system, 540-degree panoramic imaging, frameless doors and intelligent ADAS features.

Hunter K50 REEV

For weekday commutes, the Changan Hunter K50 REEV can lean into electric driving. Picture: Supplied

The Changan Hunter K50 REEV is the world’s first range-extended electric bakkie that combines an electric drive system with a 2.0-litre turbo-charged petrol engine.

It gives drivers the smoothness and immediate response of electric power, but with the reassurance of extended range when you hit the open road.

The bakkie delivers 200kW of total power and 470 Nm of torque and is one of the fastest offerings on the road. It offers four-wheel drive, a pure-electric range of up to 145km and up to 1 000km when the range extender is deployed.

The Changan Hunter K50 REEV’s credentials include a 1 010kg payload, 2 200kg authorised trailer mass, 600mm wading depth and up to 220mm ground clearance when unladen.

Driven to evolve

“South African motorists are ready for a smarter, more practical approach to electrified mobility. Whether it’s the capability of the Hunter K50 REEV or the premium intelligence of the Deepal range, our focus remains on making advanced mobility more accessible and more relevant for the local market,” says Marinus Venter, General Manager of Changan South Africa.