PODCAST: Stealth sticker will struggle to revive dated Nissan Navara

Dated bakkie behind Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger, Isuzu D-Max in local sales race.

South African bakkie owners love stickers. Put a sticker on any existing bakkie and buyers line up whether it’s Legend, Thunder, X-Rider or Athlete.

The Nissan Navara is the latest bakkie to go down that route with the re-introduced Stealth edition. The Stealth slots in between the standard Pro-4X and the LE on which it is based.

Nissan is offering the Rosslyn-built double cab-only Navara Stealth in a rear-wheel drive derivative for R695 200 and a R779 200 four-wheel drive derivative. These prices carry a R35 000 premium over the LE variants.

Nissan Navara Stealth makes a Pitstop

In this week’s edition of The Citizen Motoring’s Pitstop podcast, we discuss the arrival of the special edition model. We try to determine whether the Stealth label will give the dated bakkie the gravitas to lure buyers away from Mzansi’s three top-selling bakkies, the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max.

Separating the Stealth from the LE on the outside are a restyled black grille and bumper with integrated nudge bar. There are also side-steps, a Stealth-badged sports bar and 17-inch black alloy wheels shod in Dunlop Grandtrek all-terrain tyres.

It also features black mirror caps and roof rails, black door handles and black Stealth badges at the base of the front doors and on the tailgate.

Same diesel power

The Nissan Navara Stealth is offered in three colours; white, Infinite Black and Techno Grey.

Inside the upgrades are more discreet and features extended leather trim on the doors and armrests.

There are no changes up front, where the 2.5-litre turbodiesel engine is carried over from the LE. The mill produces 140kW of power and 450Nm of torque and is mated seven-speed automatic gearbox.