Nissan teases new Patrol on South African soil ahead of 2027 arrival

Patrol will debut at the end of Nissan's 2026 fiscal year, which, suggestively, could be around March or April.

Ahead of its market launch next year, Nissan South Africa provided the first preview of the all-new Y63 Patrol at the launch of the Tekton this week by showcasing a left-hand drive example as an indication of what the local market could expect.

Arriving when?

The first of two new models Nissan will launch in 2027, with another three being under market investigation, South Africa will become the second right-hand drive market globally to receive the Patrol after Australia where sales are soon to start.

While an exact launch date is still to be finalised, Nissan South Africa Managing Director, Juan Wheeler, confirmed to The Citizen on the sidelines of the facelift X-Trail’s launch in May that the Patrol will arrive at the end of Nissan’s 2026 fiscal year.

This points to a possible March or April unveiling, however, nothing has yet been cast in stone.

Dimensions

Arriving in South Africa just under three years after its world launch in Abu Dhabi, the Y63 Patrol comes with the following dimensions:

Length : 5 205mm;

: 5 205mm; Wheelbase : 3 075mm;

: 3 075mm; Width : 2 030mm;

: 2 030mm; Height: 1 955mm.

This makes it 35mm wider and taller than the Y62, but with an unchanged overall length and wheelbase.

Again, set to provide seating for seven, Nissan South Africa is yet to confirm whether the Patrol will have the same 3 700kg tow rating as in Australia.

Y63 is both wider and taller than the Y62 it replaces. Picture: Charl Bosch

What is expected to be similar, though, is boot capacity which, according to Nissan Australia, ranges from 577-litres with all seven seats up, to 1 594-litres with the third row folded. This represents respective gains of 110 and 181-litres over the Y62.

With the middle row also down, space maxes out at 2 749-litres, an uptake of 127-litres over the Y62.

First-time turbo-petrol

Unsurprisingly, the South African-spec Patrol will have the same solitary powertrain option as the Australian version, namely the new 3.5-litre VR35DDTT twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine.

Replacing the Y62’s normally aspirated 5.6-litre V8, the bent-six serves up 317kW/700Nm, an uptake of 19kW/140Nm, which goes to all four wheels through a new nine-speed automatic gearbox in place of its predecessor’s seven-speed.

Officially ruled out is the normally aspirated 3.8-litre V6 shared with the North American Frontier that makes 236kW/387Nm, and the 369kW/700Nm Patrol Nismo as both are exclusive to the Middle East.

Spec?

Once again carrying the Armada nameplate in North America, Nissan South Africa is yet to confirm the final specification, but did confirm the inclusion of the new biometric climate control system, the adaptive dynamic air suspension and massaging front seats.

Interior represents a massive departure from that of the Y62 Patrol. Picture: Charl Bosch

Also confirmed is the 12-speaker Klipsch sound system, the heated and ventilated front seats and, as per the exhibited model, the dual 14.3-inch infotainment system and instrument cluster, and a wireless smartphone charging pad.

Incidentally, the pair of 12.3-inch displays for the second row was a noted inclusion, however, it remains to be seen whether these will be standard or optional extra once sales commence next year.

Wait has started

For the time being, little else about the Patrol’s market arrival is known. However, expect Nissan to divulge more details once the new year begins.