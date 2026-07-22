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Nissan, Toyota and Lexus SUVs recalled over fuel leak and engine stall risks

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

22 July 2026

11:22 am

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The NCC informed consumers of the product recall of certain Nissan Qashqai SUV models, Toyota Land Cruiser 300 and Lexus LX600 vehicles

JUST IN: Nissan, Toyota and Lexus SUVs Recalled over fuel leak and engine stall risks

Thousands of Nissan, Toyota and Lexus SUVs are being recalled nationwide. Picture: Copilot.

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Thousands of Nissan, Toyota and Lexus SUVs are being recalled nationwide after safety defects raised risks of fuel leaks, engine failure and sudden stalls at high speed – prompting the National Consumer Commission (NCC) to urge owners to seek immediate free repairs at authorised dealerships.

The NCC informed consumers of the product recall of certain Nissan Qashqai Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) models, Toyota Land Cruiser 300 and Lexus LX600 vehicles, as notified by the respective suppliers on Tuesday, 22 July 2026.

Nissan

According to the NCC, Nissan is recalling 314 units. NCC spokesperson Phetho Ntaba said the recall forms part of the campaign announced on 23 October 2025, when Nissan recalled 1 688 vehicles.

According to Nissan, there is potential for movement of the fuel pipe within its retaining clip in the engine bay when the engine is in operation. This movement may lead to wear on the fuel pipe, which could cause a potential fuel leak.

“Nissan has further advised the NCC that a new repair has been introduced as the final solution, complementing the temporary repair implemented during the previous recall campaign. The affected vehicles were made available between 4 May 2021 and 17 September 2024,” Ntaba said.

Land Cruiser and Lexis

Ntaba said Toyota informed the NCC that it is recalling 507 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 vehicles, while Lexus SA Motors Pty (Ltd) is recalling 124 Lexus LX600 vehicles.

The affected Land Cruiser units were sold from 13 December 2022 to 7 May 2024, while the affected Lexus vehicles were made available from 15 December 2022 to 7 May 2024 and exported to Botswana and Namibia.

According to Toyota, both Lexus and Land Cruiser vehicles are equipped with a V35A engine that has crankshaft main bearings, which allow the crankshaft to rotate while the engine is running.

Debris

During a specific production period, machining debris may not have been completely removed during manufacturing, resulting in contamination of the engine assembly.

If debris adheres to the main bearings and the engine continues to operate under higher loads over time, the bearings may fail. This can cause engine knocking, rough operation, difficulty starting or an engine stall.

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“An engine stall while driving may lead to a loss of motive power, increasing the risk of an accident when driving at higher speeds,” Ntaba said.

Consumers who own the affected vehicles are urged to visit their nearest authorised Nissan or Toyota dealership for inspection and repairs, which will be carried out at no cost.

Read more on these topics

National Consumer Commission (NCC) Nissan product recall Toyota Toyota Land Cruiser

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