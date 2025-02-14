Serious shock: PHEV Omoda C9 and Jaecoo J7 outputs revealed

Both will debut in South Africa as part of the global right-hand-drive launch involving a road trip along the Garden Route in late February.

Omoda & Jaecoo will mark the global right-hand-drive debut of the plug-in hybrid C9 and J7 in South Africa with a fuel consumption drive from Cape Town to the Eastern Cape: Image: Omoda & Jaecoo South Africa

Hinted at throughout last year, Omoda & Jaecoo South Africa has divulged powertrain details of the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) C9 and J7 ahead of their market launch next week.

Debuting, for right-hand-drive markets, in South Africa as part of the global premiere set to be attendant by media from Australia, Malaysia, Thailand and the United Kingdom, the launch will involve a road trip from Cape Town down the Garden Route to Gqeberha as a means of putting the claimed 1 000 km combined range to the test with no fuel stops.

J7

Announced for South Africa at the same time of its world debut at the China Auto Expo in Beijing last year, the J7 combines the smaller 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine from parent company Chery’s Tiggo 4 Pro and Tiggo 7 Pro with an 18.3-kWh lithium phosphate battery pack.

ALSO READ: Incoming Omoda C9 PHEV shaping-up to be a segment shocker

Driving a single electric motor, the setup produces a combined 255kW/525Nm delivered to the front wheels through a three-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT).

The claimed all-electric range is 90 km and the combined 1 200 km. Using a fast charging outlet will see the battery being topped-up in 20 minutes from 30-80%.

C9

Shown in September last year as the Exeed Yaoguang in China, the plug-in hybrid Omoda C9 utilises the same displacement petrol engine as the J7, but paired with a powerful 19.4-kWh battery pack.

Motivating three electric motors, the final output comes to 440kW/915Nm, which translates to a claimed all-electric range of 150 km, a combined of 1 100 km and waiting time of 25 minutes from 30-80%.

As with the J7, the C9 uses a three-speed DHT, but with power going to all four wheels from the onset.

Pricing soon

For the time being, final spec and pricing remains unknown, however, expect a significant premium over the flagship J7 Inferno AWD’s R679 900, and the C9 Explore AWD’s R885 900.

NOW READ: Plug-in hybrid Jaecoos destined for South Africa with serious shock