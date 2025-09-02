Motoring

Omoda & Jaecoo preparing four new models by March next year

Charl Bosch

2 September 2025

The Chery affiliate division will have a pair of new products each between September and the third month of 2026.

Omoda debuts incoming new C7

The long awaited C7 will become Omoda’s mid-range model. Images: Charl Bosch

Omoda & Jaecoo South Africa has provided an update of its product roll-out for the remainder of the year, as well as two models debuting in the first quarter of 2026.

In making the announcement at the Kyalami Festival of Motoring this past weekend, the Chery-owned division debuted two of the four models in the shape of the Omoda C7 and Jaecoo J5.

Omoda

Teased at the Durban July horse racing event, the C7 will debut in October and become the Omoda brand’s first dedicated hybrid as no conventional petrol derivative will be marketed.

Positioned between the C5 X and the C9 as per its name, the C7 will add the SHS or Super Hybrid Series to its nomenclature by having the same powertrain as the Jaecoo J7 SHS.

ALSO READ: Almost here: Jaecoo J5 showing itself in person in September

This means the fitting of the Chery Group’s familiar 1.5 T-GDI engine combined with an 18.4-kWh battery pack powering a single electric motor.

The result is a combined output of 255kW/525Nm, an electric-only range of 105 km and a total distance of 1 200 km with the combustion engine taken into consideration.

Omoda debuts incoming new C7
Sleek styling hides a plug-in hybrid powertrain underneath.

As with the J7, drive will go to the front wheels through a single-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT).

Supporting DC charging up to 40 kW will require a waiting time of 20 minutes from 30-80%.

Omoda debuts incoming new C7
Interior has very little in common with the C5 or the C9.

Arriving in November, the C5 also goes the hybrid route, but with a self-charging system and not under the plug-in hybrid denoting SHS banner.

As it stands, no details are known as sales haven’t yet started in China where it is called the Chery Omoda 5.

Jaecoo

Jaecoo J5 previewed in South Africa
Jaecoo J5 made its public unveiling at the Festival of Motoring this past weekend.

With sales of the regular J5 starting this month, Jaecoo’s product introduction will only happen in March next year when it reveals the J5 hybrid.

Whereas the petrol variant will use the same 115kW/230Nm 1.5 T-GDI engine as in the Omoda C5, hooked to a CVT, the J5 will have the same self-charging system as the C5 HEV and as such, no details about the system currently prevails.

Jaecoo J5 previewed in South Africa
Rear-end styling mirrors that of the Range Rover Velar as a result of parent company Chery’s partnership with JLR.

For the petrol J5, the same three trim levels as the J7 will be utilised, Vortex, Glacier and Inferno, though the option of all-wheel drive as on the latter J7 is unlikely to be offered.

Finally, the delayed flagship J8, which seemingly will still go on-sale before the end of the year, will get a hybrid SHS version in the same month as the J5 HEV.

Jaecoo J5 previewed in South Africa
Interior differs subtly from the J7 as the infotainment system now measures 13.2-inches instead of 14.6-inches.

Revealed at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Motor Show two months ago, the J8 SHS combines a 2.0 T-GDI engine with a 34.4-kWh battery pack powering three electric motors.

Paired to a new three-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT), the combined output is 395kW/650Nm, which translates to an all-electric range of 180 km and a total range of 1 400 km.

More soon

More details will soon emerge as at least two of the mentioned models will be shown at Omoda & Jaecoo’s annual launch event in its hometown of Wuhu next month.

NOW READ: Omoda C7 getting ready to show itself at the Durban July

