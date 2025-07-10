Opel Grandland puts on a new suit with a point to prove

Rüsselsheim’s flagship new SUV adopts a new look and a dramatically improved power, along with a more powerful turbo-petrol engine minus any electrical hardware.

Grandland has adopted the same Bold and Pure styling language as the Mokka. Images: Charl Bosch

Announced for South Africa last month just over a year after its global unveiling, Stellantis South Africa debuted the all-new second generation Opel Grandland on Wednesday (9 July) as not only the Blitz’s flagship model, but also what it describes as a milestone vehicle for the local market.

Second of three

A ground-up new model which has become the first to premiere the STLA Medium platform locally, the second modern Opel SUV after the Mokka additionally incorporates the latest version of Rüsselsheim’s Bold and Pure styling language, though with subtle difference from its smaller sibling.

ALSO READ: Approved: All-new Opel Grandland on its way to South Africa

Available initially as a single model unlike the outgoing’s Grandland’s three, the launch around Montecasino involved a comparatively short drive of less than 50 km to as far as Kyalami in what will become the effective third model in Opel’s SUV range.

Improved looks

Aside from its design involving the newest take on the Opel Vizor grille and Compass in which the Blitz badge becomes the central “directional” focus, the Grandland’s switch in platform not only involves a more distinctive appearance, but gains on every dimensional front compared to its predecessor.

At 4 650 mm long, 1 655 mm tall and 1 905 mm wide, the second generation measures 173 mm longer, 19 mm taller and 64 mm wider, though its wheelbase is unchanged at 2 784 mm.

The knock-on effect is an increase in boot space from 514-litres to 550-litres, however, with the second row down, space decreases slightly from 1 652-litres to 1 641-litres.

Rear design is more substantial and omits the Opel Blitz logo for an illuminated block letter badge.

Slimmed down to the previous mid-range GS Line trim grade with more derivatives to follow, the Grandland’s redesign also introduces Opel’s latest Matrix LED IntelliLux headlights in addition to an illuminated LED light bar.

The setup, officially called Pixel Matrix, involves each light cluster comprising 25 600 micro LEDs to avoid dazzling oncoming traffic, helped by the forward facing camera system.

In another first, the Blitz badge has been dropped on the tailgate and replaced by an illuminated block letter OPEL logo.

Boot space with the rear seats up as improved from 514-litres to 550-litres.

As part of the GS Line exterior, the Grandland comes standard with sportier bumpers and door sills, as well as 19-inch alloy wheels and a spoiler integrated into the bootlid.

Also streamlined are the choice of colours with five now being available; Grafik Grey, Copper Coin, Ice Floe White, Perla Nera Black and Deep Sea Green.

Transformation inside

Inside, the dated looking interior of the previous Grandland makes for Opel’s so-called detox layout in which most of the most physical switchgear has been integrated into the new 16-inch infotainment display.

Excluded are the major functions for the dual-zone climate control located separately in the form of touch-sensitive icons, plus three toggle switches to adjust the temperature.

Interior has been radically uprated as per Opel’s detox philosophy.

Retained are a physical dial for the sound system, buttons for the hazard lights and door locks, and haptic switches on the new multi-function steering wheel.

Aside from the infotainment being the biggest size-wise in any Opel production, the 10-inch instrument cluster has been recessed into the dashboard instead of being placed on top or on the steering column in a freestanding design.

One of the biggest curiosities of the interior is the so-called Pixel Box integrated into the centre console.

Down the centre, the floating console continues, now with the same toggle switch gear selector as the Mokka, but additionally with what Opel calls the Pixel Box.

In essence, this involves a lidded cubby for the wireless smartphone charger and USB ports being fitted with an illuminated translucid glass “face” supposed to safeguard one’s phone from sliding off a conventional “open” pad and around the cabin.

Another addition is the lack of leather upholstery replaced by fabric made entirely out of recycled materials.

Spec sheet

In terms of specifications and beside the features already mentioned, the Grandland comes equipped with ambient lighting, an electric tailgate, push-button start and keyless entry, an eight-speaker sound system, Head-Up Display and rain sense wipers.

Seats are trimmed in fabrics made from recycled materials.

Included further are:

heated and electrically folding mirrors;

heated steering wheel;

ventilated, heated and massaging electric front seats;

refrigerated central storage area and armrest;

heated rear seats;

memory function for the driver’s chair;

integrated satellite navigation;

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

On the safety and driver assistance side, the GS Line features a tyre pressure monitor, Interior Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control, Traffic Sign Recognition, Blind Spot Monitoring, Hill Start Assist, front and rear parking sensors, and a 360-degree surround-view camera system.

More punch for stalwart engine

Up front, and despite its platform having been developed to accommodate electric powerplants, the Grandland continues to derive motivation from a turbocharged petrol engine, albeit not the hybrid units offered in Europe.

Instead, the South African offering soldiers on with the long-serving 1.6-litre PureTech unit, but revised to now produce 134kW/300Nm instead of the previous 121kW/240Nm.

Sending the amount of twist to the front wheels once again falls to a six-speed automatic gearbox augmented, finally, by paddle shifters.

The drive

Out on the drive, the Grandland felt comfortable and composed as, in addition to its new underpinnings, it also gets frequency selective dampers that adjusts depending on the scanned road surface.

Along with roll bars and springs tuned specifically for it and not shared with its fellow STLA Medium siblings, the Peugeot 3008, 5008, Citroën C5 Aircross and Jeep Compass, the electric power steering offers more feedback than before, while three driving modes are still offered; Eco, Normal and Sport.

Slim 10-inch instrument cluster has been recessed into the dashboard.

Tipping the scales at a fraction over 1.8-tonnes, the updates to the Grandland’s engine only becomes apparent higher-up the rev range.

Feeling somewhat lethargic low-down, the engine starts to come on song at the revs climb, to the point of pulling strong with an almost relentless pull.

The ‘box itself, though, is largely slick and didn’t require intervention of the paddle shifters sorely missed on the previous generation.

Conclusion

While an in-depth review will only emerge once on test, the initial impression of the new Opel Grandland is impressive considering what it offers.

At R789 900, it is placed squarely at legacy rivals from Volkswagen, Toyota, Ford, Kia, Mazda and Hyundai, but unsurprisingly well up on the Chinese alternatives from Great Wall Motors (GWM) and Chery.

A price that still comes with significant value, plus a five-year/100 000 km warranty and five-year/90 000 km service plan, it remains to be seen though whether it would resonate the same with buyers who come signing on the dotted line, never mind the stigma of being labelled as nothing but “a rebadged Peugeot”.

NOW READ: Early debut: Electrically assisted all-new Opel Grandland revealed