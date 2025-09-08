Fiat Grande Panda goes combustion only with a manual gearbox

Upscale version of the 'normal' Panda has taken a step closer to being offered in South Africa as, until now, it had been offered as an EV or a mild-hybrid.

Stellantis has taken another step towards possibly introducing the Fiat Grande Panda to South Africa by debuting a non-hybrid, manual version in Europe.

What’s on offer?

Introduced last year as either a mild-hybrid or an EV, less than satisfactory sales and a high price tag have, reportedly, been the factors in the brand reverting to a non-electrified powerunit mated to a three-pedal configuration.

ALSO READ: Fiat Grande Panda fully revealed as either a hybrid or EV

While unchanged, externally, from the normal hybrid Grande Panda, the inclusion of the manual transmission has required a redesign of the centre console to accommodate the lever for the six-speed ‘box.

Centre console has required a redesign to accommodate the manual transmission. Image: Fiat

The rest of the interior is, otherwise, unchanged with standard features, depending on the trim grade, comprising up to 17-inch alloy wheels, a 10-inch digital instrument cluster, LED headlights, a 10.25-inch infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, front and rear parking sensors, Lane Keep Assist, satellite navigation, cruise control, Driver Attention Alert and Automatic Emergency Braking.

Plain and simple

Up front, the non-assisted combustion engine comes in the shape of the familiar 1.2-litre three-cylinder PureTech turbocharged petrol rated at 74kW/205Nm.

Buyers, in Italy, will have a choice of seven eventual colours. Image: Fiat

By comparison, the same unit in the mild-hybrid, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch, makes 81 kW, while the all-electric Grande Panda EV’s 44-kWh battery develops 83 kW.

No approval, yet

Available in three trim levels in Italy, Pop, Icon and La Prima, pricing for the Grande Panda wasn’t disclosed.

At the same time, Stellantis South Africa hasn’t yet approved the Grande Panda as the replacement for the “normal” Panda, despite it having previously mentioned Africa as a key market.

Should an announcement be made though, expect it either before the end of the year or in 2026.

NOW READ: Boxy and retro meet as Fiat debuts all-new Grande Panda