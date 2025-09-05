Roll-out done as Tata confirms pricing of diesel-only Harrier

Fiat originated turbodiesel won't be connected to all four wheels as the Harrier is strictly front-wheel drive.

Tata South Africa has completed its market return by revealing the pricing of its flagship model and overall SUV, the Harrier.

JLR foundation

On sale in India since 2018 but updated two years ago, the Harrier rides on what Tata calls its Omega Arc platform, a development of the D8 architecture underpinning the Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport.

Seating five, the Harrier measures 4 605 mm long, 2 131 mm wide, 1 718 mm tall and 2 741 mm long on the wheelbase front, with its claimed boot space ranging from 445 litres to 815 litres with the rear seats folded down.

Single turbodiesel

As previously reported, the Harrier will be the sole diesel model in Tata’s range, with propulsion coming from its 2.0-litre Kryotec oil burner based on Fiat’s Multijet unit as part of a long-standing licence agreement.

Harries shares its underpinnings with the Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport. Image: Tata

Although developed by Tata since the acquisition, the unit hasn’t received any power or torque uptakes since debuting in certain pre-Stellantis-era Fiat, Opel, Peugeot and Citroën models.

As such, it continues to produce 125kW/350Nm directed to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic gearbox. The claimed fuel consumption is 6.6 L/100 km.

Spec

Similar to its siblings, the Tiago, Punch and Curvv, the Harrier’s trim level monikers are unique to it and comprise three options: Pure+, Adventure+ and Fearless+.

Standard on all is a drive mode selector with three settings: Eco, City and Sport, and a terrain selector with Normal, Rough and Wet settings.

Starting the range, the Pure+ comes equipped with projector-type LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, folding electric mirrors, roof rails, LED daytime running lights, automatic air-conditioning with rear vents, a six-speaker sound system and a pair of 10.25-inch displays.

Included further is:

keyless entry;

front armrest;

type-A and type-C USB ports;

paddle shifters;

wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto;

voice recognition;

push-button start;

cruise control;

six airbags;

rear parking sensors;

reverse camera;

tyre pressure monitor;

Rollover Mitigation;

Hill Hold Control

Moving up, the Adventure+ swaps the fabric seats for imitation leather, the 17-inch wheels for aero 18-inch alloy wheels and the reverse camera for a 360-degree surround view.

Its list of standard items also includes:

mood lighting;

LED fog lamps;

auto on/off follow-me-home headlights;

one-touch up/down driver’s electric window;

dual-pane panoramic sunroof;

cooled storage area;

rain-sensing wipers;

rear sunblinds;

a wireless smartphone charger;

rear armrest;

front parking sensors;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Autonomous Emergency Braking;

Steering Assist;

Lane Keep Assist;

Traffic sign recognition;

Forward and Rear Collision Warning

Only the flagship Fearless+ can be had with the depicted 12.3-inch infotainment system. Image: Tata

Rounding the range off, the Fearless+ receives a nine-speaker JBL sound system, dual-zone climate control, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, hands-free electric tailgate and a 12.3-inch infotainment system.

Completing the spec list is:

electric and ventilated front seats;

seven airbags;

Hill Descent Control

Colours

On the colour front, five hues have been allocated, but, as on the Curvv, they are not available on all grades.

Available on all variants are Ash Grey, Lunar White, Pebble Grey and Coral Red. Unique to the Adventure+ and Fearless+ is Seawood Green.

Price

As with the rest of the Tata range, the Harrier’s price tag includes a five-year/125 000 km warranty and a five-year/75 000 km service plan.

Harrier 2.0 TD Pure+ AT – R549 900

Harrier 2.0 TD Adventure+ AT – R649 900

Harrier 2.0 TD Fearless+ AT – R699 900

