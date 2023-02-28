Petrol price hike – the cost of filling up your car in March

Jaco Van Der Merwe

Motorists’ joy at being spared an increase in the general fuel levy and Road Accident Fund during Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s 2023 budget speech turned out to be short-lived as they are hit with yet another petrol price increase from Wednesday.

Due to the Rand’s depreciation against the US Dollar, both grades of petrol go up by R1.27 at midnight tonight. The Inland price for a litre of 93 octane will be R22.65, while a litre of 95 octane will retail for R22.95.

The wholesale price for 50ppm diesel is set to increase by 31 cents to R21.63.

The Citizen Motoring has worked out how much more you’ll have to fork out for a tank of fuel in six of the most popular cars. The indicated prices as based on filling the tank from completely empty.

Kia Picanto 1.0 Start – R792

The little hatchback’s 35-litre fuel tank will cost R34 more to fill in March than it did in February using 93 octane at Inland rates. If you fill up four times a month, your petrol bill will increase R136 this month.

The Korean carmaker claims that the Picanto only sips five litres for every 100km, giving it a range of 700km. This means that every kilometer will cost R1.13.

Chery Tiggo 4 Pro 1.5 Urban – R1 155

Filling this SUV’s 51-litre petrol tank with 93 octane has increased by R65, which means that it will cost owners that fill up four times a month R230 more this month.

A kilometer will out work out to R1.58 based on the Chinese manufacturer’s fuel consumption claim of 7L/100km which will give a range of 729km.

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 1.4TSI 110kW – R1 331

From today it will cost R54 more to fill the 58-litre tank of this popular VW SUV with 95 octane than it did a month ago. For those filling four times a month, the damage will be R216.

Based on VW’s claims that the Tiguan sips 7.1 litres for every 100km which results in a range of 817km, it will cost R1.62 for every kilo it travels.

Mercedes-Benz E300 coupe – R1 514

Owners of this sleek two-door will have to fork out R84 more per refill, or R336 more for those who fill up its 66-litre tank four times a month.

Mercedes claims the E300 will use 7.3 litres for every 100km, which will result in a range of 904km. If you divide the new price for a full tank of fuel by the distance it can travel on it, every kilometer will work out to R1.67.

Ford Ranger 2.0 BiTurbo Wildtrak – R1 824

The new Ranger’s 80-litre tank will cost R25 more to fill based on the cost of R22.80 per litre of diesel, which will go up to R100 for filling four times.

Using the claimed fuel consumption of 7.3L/100km, which will result in a range of 1 111km, the cost per kilometer will work out to R1.64.

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 3.5T ZX – R2 524

The big daddy in the Toyota stable can hold a total of 110 litres through its 80-litre tank and 30-litre reserve tank. From today it will cost R140 more to fill the lot with 95 octane than it did a month ago. That works out to R560 more for those filling up four times a month.

The cost per kilo works out to R2.77 when you take the claimed fuel consumption of 12.1L/100km into consideration which will give a range of 909km.

