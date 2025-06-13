Peugeot’s GTi revived, but as an ultra powerful electric 208

For the first time in its on-again, off-again 41-year history, the Peugeot GTi name now features on an EV.

Peugeot 208 once again wears the GTi name, but this time solely as an EV. Image: Peugeot

Announced at the end of May as making a comeback five years after first rumours started emerging, Peugeot has officially revived the GTi nameplate for the 208, albeit solely with electric propulsion.

The newly named E-208 GTi was showcased on the eve of this weekend’s 24 Hours of Le Mans, and has the most powerful GTi-badged hatchback the Lion brand has ever made.

Aggressive exterior

Building on the aesthetic revisions applied to the standard 208 and by extension the E-208 two years ago, the E-208 GTi receives model-specific bumpers and door sills, colour-coded wheel arch extensions, slotted 18-inch alloy wheels that are supposed to pay homage to the 205 1.9 GTi, a front lip spoiler underneath the bumper, and 208 letting on the C-pillar.

Not stopping there, Peugeot has dropped the GTi’s ride height by 30mm compared to the normal E-208, while also increasing the front and rear tracks by 56mm and 27mm respectively.

Claimed to be sporty but not overdone, the special applique concludes with an imitation gloss black rear diffuser, a black finish on the sealed grille, red detailing as a further nod to the 205 GTi, and black tinting for the LED fog lamps.

Changes underneath and inside

The E-208 GTi’s e-CMP platform has also undergone a series of changes from the standard E-208, courtesy of Peugeot’s Sport division and reportedly with input from the 9X0 that will once again compete in the top-tier Hypercar class at Le Mans.

As with the exterior, the interiors’ main theme is red in a further nod to the 205 GTi. Image: Peugeot

Besides the mentioned alloy wheels wrapped in specially designed Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres, Peugeot has fitted uprated springs and shock absorbers, a new anti-roll bar at the rear, a limited slip differential and retuned electric power steering.

Peugeot has also fitted bespoke Peugeot Sport brakes utilising red-painted brake calipers with four-pistons of a diameter of 355 mm at the front, along with the track width extensions.

Sport seats feature red accents, 208 GTi embroidery work and the Peugeot Lion logo integrated into the headrests. Image: Peugeot

Inside, the tribute touches to the 205 GTi continue with red finishes on the floor mats, seatbelts, dashboard and doors, red accents plus a mesh pattern on the Alcantara sport seats, perforated leather and Alcantara with red detailing on the GTi-branded steering wheel, and seven ambient lighting colours.

Voltage turned up

Up front, the retention of the 54-kWh battery pack used in the regular E-208 has come with a considerable increase in power and torque from 115kW/260Nm to 206kW/345Nm.

The E-208 GTi will get from 0-100 km/h in a claimed 5.7 seconds and hit a limited top speed of 180 km/h, the same unit used in the Abarth 600e and Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce.

Exterior design pays extensive homage to the iconic 205 GTi. Image: Peugeot

The claimed all-electric range is 350 km and the waiting time using a DC fast charger up 100 kW less than 30 minutes from 20-80%.

A 7.4 kW charger, which will require four hours and 40 minutes of charging from a wallbox, is however fitted as standard.

Not for us

On-sale in Europe before the end of the year, with pricing still to be announced, the E-208 GTi is not expected to be offered in South Africa at any stage within the next few years.

