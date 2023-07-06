Peugeot shocks more EV zap into newly updated 208

By Charl Bosch

Ahead of its switch towards full electrification within the next 24 months, Peugeot has afforded its entry-level 208 a prominent mid-life facelift four years after its world reveal.

A key model for the Lion brand that edged out the Volkswagen Polo, Toyota Yaris and its CMP underpinned stablemates, the Opel Corsa and Citroën C3, to become best-selling B-segment hatch in Europe last year with sales of 221 331 units, the 208’s exterior rework mirrors that of the 2008 in a move Peugeot describes as making it even more “irresistible”.

More aggressive kitty

With added focus on the all-electric E-208 as well, the aesthetic changes consist of a new grille complete with Peugeot’s latest lion badge in the centre, a revised front bumper and new LED headlights.

In the case of the top-spec GT, Peugeot has altered the LED fog lamp design by dropping the single claw-like design, for a three pattern look separated from the main cluster.

At the rear, the changes are more subtle and limited to new light clusters with three integrated horizonal claw diodes, as well as a slightly tweaked bumper.

Small changes have taken place at the rear. Image: Peugeot.

While the mentioned GT keeps the gloss black wheel arches and mirror caps, Peugeot has upgraded the 16 and 17-inch alloy wheel choices to feature a diamond-cut pattern, in addition to updating the colour palette to accommodate seven hues; Banquise White, Perla Black, Artense Grey, Vertigo Blue, Elixir Red and two new options; Selenium Grey and the depicted Agueda Yellow.

Rounding the exterior off, the now capitalised E on the electric model becomes blue-and-while, with all other badges now finished in Basalt Grey.

More tech

Inside, more smaller changes have taken place to the i-Cockpit, namely upgraded materials and fabrics, the roll-out of the 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system on all models, and equipping the GT as well as the mid-spec Allure, with the digital instrument cluster from the get-go.

Retaining the small steering wheel, but adding ambient lighting and a wireless smartphone charger to the GT, the latter not available on the entry-level Active but as an option on the Allure, Peugeot has made more USB ports available in addition to wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

On the safety front, the reverse camera and optional 360-degree surround-view system has been improved, along with the Blind Spot Monitoring.

Depending on the trim level, the 208 can be had with Adaptive Cruise Control, expanded Traffic Sign Recognition, Active Lane Departure Warning, revised Autonomous Emergency Braking and Driver Attention Alert.

Emphasis on electrification

Up front, a reduction in the internal combustion engine count has seen the 208 take leave of the 1.5 Blue HDI turbodiesel engine, plus the high-powered 1.2-litre PureTech three-cylinder turbo-petrol that topped the range.

It therefore leaves the PureTech in two states of tune; 55kW/118Nm in normally aspirated form and 74kW/205Nm with the inclusion of a turbocharger.

Both are paired to manual gearboxes as standard, the former getting a five-speed and the latter a six-speed with a brand-new gear knob Peugeot says has been incorporated to improve ergonomics.

Debuting though are two new mild-hybrid options combining the 74 kW PureTech with a 48-volt belt-starter/generator in two states of tune; 74 kW and 100 kW. The only transmission is a newly developed six-speed dual-clutch.

It’s new designation in place, the E-208 rounds the range off by offering more power and range, but without upgrading to the 54-kWh battery as its recently updated Opel sibling.

The carryover 51-kWh battery pack therefore produces 115kW/260Nm, translating to a claimed range of 400 km and according to Peugeot, a waiting time of 25 minutes using a 100 kW public DC charger.

Using a standard household socket requires a waiting time of 11 hours 10 min, which falls to four hours 40 minutes plugged into the 7.4 kW charger and wallbox the car comes with.

Arrival when?

On-sale in Europe from November with pricing set to differ depending on the market, the upgraded 208 remains unconfirmed for South Africa, but should approval be given, expect sales to commence early next year in PureTech guise only.

