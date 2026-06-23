Porsche offers even more value on pre-owned vehicles

It's an ever-changing world, and protecting one's brand and its customers has never been more important.

Global events are only one of the issues that impacts business and investor confidence. Consumers are constantly looking for better value for money. And they are being offered all sorts of deals with exceptionally long warranties and service plans if they jump ship from brand to brand.

Big risk out there

But the big question is, how many brands will still be standing when it comes time to honour these 10-year deals? This is all before you go down the sometimes very dark and dangerous road of the uncertified pre-owned market.

Not a day goes by that retailers are not exposed for reversing mileages and rebuilding written off vehicles and selling them as used. This is where Porsche South Africa says that a pre-owned Porsche could still be a far better bet than a brand-new vehicle with an unknown future, or a used vehicle with an unknown past.

Real world test drive

To get a taste of the full Porsche Pre-Owned experience, we were offered an eclectic mix of pre-owned Porsches for a drive out to Dullstroom.

From an immaculate, nine-year old Carrera S with 63 000km on the clock, that thrilled with its howling flat six, to a bonkers four-year old 471kW Cayenne Turbo GT, to a demo 2026 Panamera GTS, these vehicles all drove like new.

Porsche Approved Pre-Owned Cars are just as thrilling to drive today as they were on their first day. Picture: Mark Jones

Porsche Approved seal

When buying a used Porsche, one just has to look for the Porsche Approved seal for additional safety, quality and peace of mind. Porsche Approved pre-owned cars have been technically and visually inspected as part of a 111-point certified check.

All Porsche Approved pre-owned cars come with at least 24 months Porsche Approved warranty and Roadside Assistance offering you additional security, guaranteed quality and driving pleasure when buying a used car from them.

Comprehensive DrivePlan range

The Porsche South Africa DrivePlan portfolio is exclusive to authorised Porsche Centres in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Umhlanga and Cape Town.

New Porsche vehicles include a five-year/100 000km DrivePlan while pre-owned Porsche vehicles enjoy the benefit of a five-year/150 000km Service Plan.

In addition, tailored add-on or extended pre-owned maintenance and service solutions are also available. Each plan ensures that every Porsche performs at its peak while supporting long term reliability and enhanced residual value.

Porsche continuously trains employees in the latest Porsche knowledge. Picture: Supplied

Trustworthy information

As custodians of the brand, Porsche Centres in South Africa have access to comprehensive information archives for each pre-owned Porsche in the dealer network.

This guarantees dependable vehicle history, previous accident repair and accurate mileage as well as reliable service and maintenance records.

Customer experience days

Porsche South Africa also offers exclusive engagement programmes designed to deepen customers’ connection with the brand. Owners purchasing vehicles from the Porsche Centres in Johannesburg and Pretoria are invited to enjoy complimentary sighting laps at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit.

Customers from Porsche Centres in Cape Town and Umhlanga participate in curated, scenic appreciation drives concluding with hosted brunches, fostering community and a shared passion for driving.

Porsche Track Experience Kyalami. From driver to racer it can be yours. Picture: Supplied

Advanced driving

For enthusiasts seeking advanced driver development, Porsche South Africa offers guided driving and Porsche Driver Training programmes at Kyalami led by international Porsche Track Experience instructors.

These days cater to a range of skill levels, from introductory warm-up sessions for all Porsche models, to precision and performance programmes developed exclusively for two-door Porsche sports cars.

Accredited body repair

Porsche Approved Body Repair is the only Porsche AG accredited body repair programme in South Africa, ensuring vehicles are restored to factory standards using Porsche genuine parts, without affecting Porsche DrivePlan or Porsche Approved Pre-Owned cover.

Porsche Approved Body Repair is the only Porsche AG accredited body repair programme in South Africa. Picture: Supplied

Fitting the right tyres

The Porsche Approved Tyre Programme provides access to Porsche approved N rated tyres at competitive pricing. Customers also benefit from complimentary electronic tyre evaluations and precise fitment, balancing, nitrogen filling and wheel alignment performed by trained specialists to factory specifications.

The tyres of your Porsche are all part of its high-performance design. Picture: Supplied

Looking after your classic

Heritage remains a cornerstone of the Porsche brand. The officially appointed Porsche Classic Centres in Cape Town and Pretoria support historic Porsche models with expert maintenance, repair, and restoration using Porsche Genuine Classic Parts, thus helping preserve the legacy of the more than 70% of Porsche vehicles still on the road today.

24-hour support

Supporting customers at every stage of ownership, Porsche Roadside Assist provides 24-hour, Porsche specific emergency assistance nationwide, while delivering rapid, specialist support whenever it is needed.