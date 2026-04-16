Price revealed of first ever drop-top Porsche 911 GT3

GT3 S/C uses the same engine as the coupe, but is outfitted solely with a manual gearbox.

Porsche has removed the wraps, and indeed the roof, from its most radical 911 GT3 to date in the form of the new GT3 S/C.

First of its kind

A denominator more associated with a supercharged engine, the nomenclature denotes Sport Cabriolet, a first for any GT3 generation.

S/C is a first for any generation GT3. Picture: Porsche

The spiritual successor for the Speedster based on the 992.1 generation 911, the new 992.2-based S/C is also solely offered with a manual transmission in contrast to the coupe.

Still billed as a proper driver’s car, the S/C’s cloth roof folds and lowers in 12 seconds at up to 50 km/h, with its weight increasing to 1 497kg.

Weight sensitive

Aside from magnesium having been incorporated into the roof, additional weight saving materials include a smaller battery that saves four kilograms and using carbon fibre for the anti-roll bars, doors and wings.

Rear decklid been revised to accommodate the folding soft-top roof. Picture: Porsche

As standard, the steel brakes are swapped for the carbon composite stoppers, which cuts another 20kg.

Elsewhere, the 20-inch at the front and 21-inch at the rear centre-lock wheels are made from magnesium, which represents a nine kilogram decrease over conventional alloys.

External changes

Externally, the GT3 S/C receives a different front bumper and air intake than the coupe, while at the rear, the retractable rear spoiler has been replaced by the same Gurney flap as on the GT3 Touring.

The depicted Street Style Package can be had as an option. Picture: Porsche

As a result of the folding roof, the rear decklid has been redesigned and GT3 S/C badges added to the engine grille and at the base of the doors.

Part of the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur specialisation division, the optional Steet Style Package adds Pyro Red graphics and Porsche lettering to the S/C, as well as red wheels.

Inside

Inside, the S/C’s strict two-seater focus means the rear seats fall away, replaced by an S/C branded storage shelf.

The electric and heated Sports Seats Plus are fitted as standard, however, the lightweight sports bucket chairs can be had as an option.

Interior has been little changed from the normal GT3. Picture: Porsche

Trimmed in black leather, the S/C gains a perforated leather GT steering wheel and additional red stitch work.

As part of the Street Style pack, the Adaptive Sport Seats receive a Guards Red finish, plus the option of four material options for the seat’s base and seatbacks.

Unique Guards Red seats offer a choice of four finishes for the seat base and seatbacks. Picture: Porsche

While the interior is finished in two-tone Guards Red and Slate Grey, extended leather features on the doors, edge of the floor mats, centre console and fuse box.

A darkened open-pore laminated wood knob on top of the gear lever and a roofliner, sun visor and inner windscreen frame in Slate Grey Race-Tex rounds the interior off.

Performance

On the power front, the normally aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six produces an unchanged 375kW/450Nm, which goes to the rear wheels through the mentioned manual ‘box.

As for performance, the GT3 S/C will get from 0-100km/h in 3.9 seconds and hit a top speed of 313km/h – exactly the same as the “normal” hard-top GT3.

Price

Confirmed for South Africa, the 911 GT3 S/C has a sticker price of R6 138 000, which includes a five-year/100 000 km maintenance plan as standard.