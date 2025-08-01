Motoring

BYD approves Dolphin Mini for South Africa as renamed Atto 1

1 August 2025

Poised to become BYD's entry-level model and EV, the Atto 1 will reportedly become one of South Africa's electric vehicles when it goes on-sale.

BYD Atto 1 coming to South Africa

BYD has approved the Dolphin Mini for South Africa as the renamed Atto 1. Image: paultan.org

BYD’s smallest electric vehicle, the Atto 1, is heading to South Africa in September as its most affordable product and EV.

What is it?

Billed by as a cool, fun-loving, compact EV for the big city, the Atto 1, known as the Seagul, Dolphin Mini and Dolphin Surf in other markets, measures 3 990 mm in length and 1 720 mm in width, dimensions comparable to that of the all-electric Mini Cooper, though shorter and narrower than the GWM Ora 03 and BYD’s current most affordable EV, the Dolphin.

ALSO READ: BYD Shark dethrones Ford Ranger Raptor as fastest bakkie in SA

Equipped with the firm’s Blade Battery, available in either 30 and 42.2-kWh capacity, the former in 300-volt and 288-volt, and the latter in 288-volt guises, BYD claims operating ranges of 220 km, 322 km and 310 km for the aforementioned derivatives, respectively.

BYD Atto 1 coming to South Africa
Funky Atto 1 will have a range 322 km in its longest range battery form. Image: paultan.org

While the smaller battery can receive up to 65 kW at a DC fast charging station, the larger battery can receive up to 85 kW. At such a facility, a 10-80% recharge takes 30 minutes, BYD says.

Exclusively available in front-wheel-drive, the Atto 1 models’ permanent synchronous electric motor produces 65 kW in 300-volt and 288-volt 30-kWh guises, and 115 kW in the 42.2-kWh model.

BYD Atto 1 coming to South Africa
Interior will have BYD’s familiar rotating infotainment display. Image: paultan.org

The firm claims 0-100 km/h sprint times of 11.1, 12.1 and 9.1 seconds for these derivatives, respectively.

Likely price

However, while the Shenzhen automaker’s South African arm has remained tight-lipped about how much the Atto 1 will cost once it arrives, reports from its home market have suggested what we can expect.

According to reports from China, BYD is hoping to launch the Atto 1 in South Africa for under R400 000, which will make it one of the most affordable EV passenger cars in our market.

NOW READ: Plans soon: BYD tipped to expand South African footprint

