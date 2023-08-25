First ever Volvo MPV teased ahead of November world reveal

Based on Chinese sister brand Zeekr's 009, the EM 90 will have a reported range of 822km and outputs of 400kW/686Nm.

Besides the illuminated Volvo nameplate, the EM 90 looks set to have brand specific rear taillights. Picture: Volvo

In a move away from its long standing station wagon lineage, Volvo has released the first official teaser image of its maiden foray into the luxury MPV segment.

Volvo’s new Zeekr

Said to have been “designed for you to make the most of the time spent in the car”, the apparent officially named EM 90 will make its world debut in China on 12 November powered by an all-electric drivetrain in what will be the Swedish automaker’s fifth all-electric model after the XC40 Recharge, the C40 Recharge, EX90 and most recently, the EX30.

Despite nothing else being revealed, what is known is that the EM 90 will be spun-off sister brand Zeekr’s 009 launched earlier this year.

ALSO READ: WATCH: All-electric Volvo XC40 an unassuming silent assassin

According to carnewschina.com, who spied the prototype, then still unnamed, in July, the EM 90 won’t be based on Volvo’s own Scalable Production Architecture (SPA2), but rather the Sustainable Experience Architecture or SEA that underpins all Zeekr models.

A brand introduced two years ago by parent company Geely as a dedicated electric vehicle marque currently comprising three models; the 009, X and the 001 that resembles another Geely owned marque, Lynk & Co’s 03, the 009 provides seating for six and while set to differ from the Volvo aesthetically, will have the same dimensions.

What to expect

This means an overall length of 5 209mm, wheelbase of 3 205mm, width of 2 024mm and height of 1 867mm. The reported weight is 2 830kg as a result of the battery pack, though an adaptive air suspension is standard fare.

Dramatic looking Zeekr 009 will provide the base of the EM 90. Picture: Zeekr

Claimed to get from 0-100 km/h in 4.5 seconds despite its mass, the 009, which Zeekr describes as having been “designed like a penthouse” on its website, is likely to share its eventual list of features with the EM 90, which comprises an ultra-sonic surround-view camera system, airbags running all the way to the third row, a drop-down 15.6-inch display and a panoramic sunroof as seen in the Volvo teaser.

Taking centre stage though is the battery pack, which offers a capacity of 140kWh and drives an electric motor mounted on each axle. The result is a combined output of 400kW/686Nm and according to Zeekr, a claimed range of 822km.

Not for South Africa yet

Set to be pricier than the 009 in China, whose prices range from 499 000 to 588 000 yuan (above R1 million), the EM 90 will, however, go on sale outside China in what will be a first for a Zeekr model.

Tipped to become the most expensive Volvo sold in Europe, the EM 90, for now, is unlikely to be offered in South Africa come 2024.

NOW READ: Volvo C40 Recharge a modern day electric pocket rocket