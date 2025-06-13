Kolisi divorce: The many millions Rachel will score from Bok captain Siya

Former Springbok WAG Rachel is set to walk away with half of Siya Kolisi's multimillion-rand fortune.

While Siya Kolisi gears up to captain the Springboks in their big game against the Barbarians on 28 June, the rugby star’s high-profile divorce from his estranged wife, Rachel, continues to be a hot topic of discussion.

Central to the Kolisis’ shock split is, of course, the divorce settlement.

While the couple hasn’t confirmed financial details publicly, the former Springbok WAG is reportedly set to receive about R17.5 million – half of Siya’s estimated net worth.

According to Pulse Sports, the rumoured payout is among the largest celebrity divorce settlements in recent years in South Africa.

What’s mine is yours: Rachel Kolisi set to walk away with millions

Multiple reports indicate that the burly Bok captain’s total net worth ranges from R35 million to R40 million and because their marriage had no antenuptial agreement in place, Rachel is legally entitled to half of their shared assets.

No prenup: What does the law say?

In South Africa, if there’s no antenuptial contract (prenup), the marriage is automatically considered to be “in community of property”.

This means that all assets and liabilities acquired during the marriage, including pre-existing assets, become a joint estate owned equally by both spouses.

Upon divorce, this joint estate is then divided equally, regardless of who contributed what to the marriage.

Siya Kolisi’s empire of wealth

The Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok captain’s earnings have soared from sponsorship deals and endorsements, as well as his ventures off the field.

Needless to say, his divorce from Rachel could reshape Siya’s future financial outlook due to the asset split.

Family and foundation?

In announcing their divorce last year, the couple emphasised that their mutual decision to part ways was rooted in mutual respect and their focus remains on raising their children together and steering the Kolisi Foundation.

They released a joint Instagram statement in October 2024:

However, in March this year, Rachel stepped down as CEO of the Kolisi Foundation which the former fitness instructor co-founded in 2019 with her then-husband.

‘I couldn’t give everything to my wife’

According to Wedding ETC, Siya and Rachel became friends after meeting at a dinner party in Stellenbosch in 2012 before tying the knot on 13 August 2016 in Franschhoek.

In a candid Daily Mail interview with Welsh rugby player Dan Biggar at the Kolisi family’s Paris home in November 2023, the Bok captain revealed that he and Rachel had to go for marriage counselling in the past.

“I had to go to marriage counselling because I couldn’t give everything to my wife; because my heart was so hard and I didn’t know how to speak,” Siya was quoted as saying.

