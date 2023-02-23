Ralliart performance Mitsubishi Outlander tipped for 2024

Charl Bosch

Until now nothing but an appearance package in certain markets, Mitsubishi’s revival of the iconic Ralliart name appears on track to spawn its first performance model since production of the Lancer Evo ended seven years ago.

Step up in performance

Brought back to life in 2021 after having been dormant since 2015, the once official motorsport division of the Japanese marque that ran the Evo World Rally Championship and the Pajeros in the Dakar Rally, will have its insignia feature on a performance version of the Outlander, but not in a “badges-and-stickers” capacity.

Reportedly in the pipeline for unveiling next year, the Outlander Ralliart will have sportier styling, an improved chassis and suspension and more power.

While set to be dimensionally unchanged from the regular model, motor1.com, citing a report from Japan, states that the Outlander Ralliart will carry over the 2.4-litre plug-in hybrid powertrain, but with an alleged bigger battery resulting in combined power increasing from 185 kW to 213 kW.

Maximum system torque is reportedly unlikely to exceed the standard plug-in hybrid’s 450 Nm, though because of the rumoured increased battery, an all-electric range greater than 87 km is being forecasted.

Besides its exterior and dynamics tweaks, the Outlander Ralliart is also in line to receive a number of changes inside, which could be more extensive than the red accented floor mats and Ralliart badges applied to the Thai-market Triton and Pajero Sport unveiled two years ago.

Rear facia dominated by a huge diffuser

Concept a sign of the production model?

The report further alleges that the Outlander-based Vision Ralliart Concept, shown at last year’s Tokyo Auto Salon, presents the closest representation of what the eventual production model would look like.

In that instance, the concept rode on 22-inch alloy wheels and sported an oversized lower air intake, extended door sills, what appears to be a transparent film on the grille, flared wheel arches and an equally large rear diffuser as well as six-piston brake calipers.

Should approval be given and the concept become the production Outlander Ralliart, don’t be surprised if some of the exterior touches get toned down for eventual mass market release.

‘Standard’ Outlander coming

As is known by now, the Outlander, but not in plug-in hybrid guise, has been confirmed for South Africa in “early 2023” with Mitsubishi Motors South Africa expected to announce pricing soon.

