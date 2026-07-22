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Coupe styled all-electric Range Rover GT shown

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Compiled by Mark Jones

Road Test Editor

4 minute read

22 July 2026

06:00 pm

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The Range Rover GT will be the first all-electric Range Rover from the new EMA platforms.

Range Rover GT

Prototype vehicles are now completing final global testing, wrapped in camouflage design which highlights its sleek silhouette and coupé proportions. Picture: Supplied

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The fifth member of the Range Rover has just broken cover. Meet the all-new Range Rover GT.

It will be available as a battery electric vehicle (BEV) initially.

Flexibility is planned to be added to future vehicles through a full Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) option later in the lifecycle.

Options for every customer

Martin Limpert, managing director of Range Rover, said: “The Range Rover GT will redefine the grand-touring segment.”

“The vehicle has the ability to deliver beautiful and engaging GT poise, proportions and long-distance refinement while offering capabilities no conventional GT can match.

“We have spent the last few years working obsessively on the fundamentals of the GT formula, but reinterpreted in a sophisticated, uniquely Range Rover way.

“The result is the most car-like, yet unmistakably capable, Range Rover ever created, complementing our existing powertrain portfolio to deliver a complete set of options for every customer need.

“Its blend of effortless EV performance, first-class long-haul refinement and all-terrain capability is pure Range Rover. Its calming interior previews our vision of a modern grand tourer.”

Range Rover GT
A concealed air vent runs across the width of the cabin of the Range Rover GT. Picture: Supplied

Calm interior

Talking of interiors, for the first time, the world has been invited inside the Range Rover GT.

The cabin features technology woven into its architecture with a new single screen design paired with a driver display in place of a traditional instrument cluster.

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A concealed air vent runs across the width of the cabin providing a clear horizontal graphic. It’s an enduring Range Rover signature.

A woven textile, part of a suite of beautiful materials, wraps the dashboard in a single, cohesive gesture.

Every element has been considered to create a sanctuary of calm. With a focus on reduced visual and acoustic noise and natural conversational access to more vehicle functions than ever before.

Range Rover GT
The camouflage design uses local topographic contours as the basis for a flowing gold pattern. Picture: Supplied

Home base inspired wraps

Prototype vehicles are undertaking their final on-road testing now. They are covered in a bespoke camouflage wrap as designed by Jaguar Land Rover’s in-house creative teams.

It’s inspired by the landscape surrounding Gaydon, the home of Range Rover’s creative and engineering teams.

The camouflage design uses local topographic contours as the basis for a flowing gold pattern that evokes the vehicle’s grand touring character and sense of journey.

The vehicle’s digital aesthetic draws inspiration from the advanced technologies embedded within the vehicle. Thereby, reinforcing Range Rover GT as the most technologically sophisticated Range Rover ever created.

More details about the new Range Rover GT will follow later this year.

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