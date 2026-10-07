Jaguar’s rebirth complete as dramatic all-electric Type 01 shows itself

Jaguar parent company, JLR, is yet to confirm the Type 01 for South Africa.

Since its controversial unveiling as the concept Type 00 two years ago, Jaguar has been the subject of significant speculation, and it has now completed its brand relaunch by finally showcasing the production Type 01 ahead of sales starting next year.

Initially believed to be called GT, but subsequently renamed Type 01 in reference to it being the first “new era Jaguar”, the production variant has changed little, externally and internally, from the later preview models.

New tri-motor EV platform

Debuting as a four-door, four-seat GT with a sloping coupe-inspired roof, the Type 01 rides on the new all-electric 850-volt JEA or Jaguar Electrical Architecture (JEA) platform all incoming models will use.

A platform described by Coventry as its “most technically advanced to date”, the architecture houses an equally new 118-kWh battery pack that powers three electric motors for a total output of 757kW/1 365Nm.

Type 01 recieves a coupe-inspired design, yet still provide seating for four. Picture: Jaguar

A layout that makes the Type 01 not only all-wheel drive, but also the most powerful production Jaguar road car ever made, the Leaping Cat claims a 0-100km/h sprint time of 3.2 seconds and a range of 720km on a single charge.

It also claims a range of 320km after 13 minutes using a DC charger up to 350kW. The waiting time from 30-80% is said to take 22 minutes.

In addition, the battery also features a so-called split voltage allowing it to be charged at a 400-voltage up to 250kW from a DC charger.

Dynamics and aero

Riding on alloy wheels from 21 to 23-inches, the Type 01’s platform further includes a new twin-valve adaptive damper air suspension system, all-wheel steering, a 50/50 weight distribution and active torque vectoring between the three electric motors.

While no dimensional details were divulged, Jaguar has confirmed the presence of five driving modes: Efficient, Jaguar, Dynamic, Ice & Snow and Curated, and boot space ranging from 450 to 1 000-litres.

Rear-end styling takes on the streamliner era of the 1930s. Picture: Jaguar

Styled as the most aerodynamically efficient Jaguar ever made, the Type 01 also debuts the equally controversial new “JaGuAr” typeface and a new active aero design comprising a three-stage retractable boot spoiler, active grille vents and vanes behind the brakes to help with cooling.

Along the 1930s era streamliner rear-end styling and coupe appearance, the Type 01 is said to develop 75kg of downforce at 155km/h, in part mostly from its aero.

Futuristic inside

Sporting pop-out door handles, opening the door reveals an interior carried over almost unchanged from the GT.

Central to the cabin is the complete lack of physical switchgear, all located within the new seven-inch smartphone-style central display situated on what Jaguar calls the spine instead of a floating centre console.

Interior carries over the minimalist design from the Type 00 and early GT prototypes. Picture: Jaguar

Up front, the instrument cluster comes in the form of a 24-inch OLED binnacle called the Interactive Driver Display, while the dashboard has a flat surface on the passenger side with no added displays.

It does, however, feature brass elements, similar to the spine, and houses the ClearSight rear-view display recessed into the base of the windscreen.

All functions reside within the seven-inch smartphone-style infotainment display. Picture: Jaguar

Along with a new steering wheel incorporating haptic touch-sensitive buttons, a panoramic sunroof is standard, as is a new 38-speaker Meridian sound system – of which 13 have been integrated into the wireless sound bar – wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a fragrance diffuser.

Also included are ambient lighting, a pair of wireless smartphone chargers and standard electric adjustment, heating and cooling functions for all four seats.

South Africa awaits

Going on sale first in the United Kingdom early next year, the Type 01 will have a price tag of £130 000 in its home market, which equates to R2 858 940 when directly converted and without taxes.

Jaguar South Africa, under parent company JLR, hasn’t, however, approved the Type 01 for the local market yet.