Special edition Battersea treatment handed to Range Rover Sport

Latest special edition will be sold in limited numbers.

Announced back in January, JLR South Africa has officially confirmed pricing of the special Battersea version of the Range Rover Sport.

Based on the Dynamic SE derivatives of the P360, D350 and P460e, the Battersea follows the example of the Range Rover Evoque Hoxton and Velar Belgravia editions by being named after influential areas of the British capital, London.

New outside

Known for its architecture, industry and the famous Battersea power station, JLR’s Sport-based tribute gets black 22-inch forged alloy wheels, the otherwise optional black exterior package and black mirrors.

Battersea gains the otherwise optional black styling package and 22-inch black alloy wheels. Picture: JLR South Africa

A special Battersea badge on the front side vents rounds the exterior off, along with a choice of four colours; Carpathian Grey, Santorini Black, Firenze Red and Ostuni Pearl White.

Inside

Inside, the special inclusions are limited to illuminated Battersea Edition-branded treadplates, bespoke stitch work and Battersea Edition plaque on the centre console.

Discreet badge on the front side vents identifies the Battersea. Picture: JLR South Africa

Standard specification is otherwise carried over from the normal Dynamic SE.

Petrol, diesel or hybrid

Up front, the mentioned choice of engines starts with the P360, whose 3.0-litre Ingenium turbocharged straight-six petrol output 360 pferdestarke (PS) or 265kW/500Nm.

Paired to the ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic gearbox, with drive going to all four wheels, the P360 Battersea will get from 0-100km/h in 5.9 seconds and hit a top speed of 225km/h.

Up next, the D350 produces 350 PS or 257kW/700Nm from its 3.0-litre Ingenium turbodiesel straight-six, which goes to all four corners through the same ZF-sourced ‘box.

The claimed top speed is 234km/h, with 0-100km/h being similar to the P360.

Finally, opting for the P460e involves the 3.0-litre turbo-petrol being combined with a 38.2kWh battery pack powering a single electric motor.

The result is a combined 460 PS or 338kW/660Nm, a top speed of 225km/h, 0-100km/h in 5.6 seconds and an all-electric range of 117km.

Sending the amount of twist to all four wheels falls to a hybrid adapted version of the eight-speed ‘box.

Price

Now available, all Battersea versions, as with the regular Sport, are covered by a five-year/100 000km maintenance plan and an eight-year/100 000km battery warranty in the case of the P460e.