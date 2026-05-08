Hub of London paid tribute to with Range Rover Westminster

Unique to the Westminster is the sole availability of a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

JLR South Africa has completed its rollout of special edition Range Rovers named after specific areas of London by pricing the Westminster version of the full-size Range Rover.

London’s political heartland

Named after the area housing Big Ben, Buckingham Palace and Westminster Abbey, the Range Rover Westminster mainly receives unique exterior and interior furnishings, without any mechanical or dynamic changes having taken place.

Westminster comes standard with Windsor black leather and a panoramic sunroof. Picture: JLR South Africa

Externally, the Westminster gains 22-inch diamond-turned alloy wheels, Westminster branded logos on the front side vents and four colour options; Ostuni White, Santorini Black, Charente Grey and Constellation Blue.

Part of the unique additions are the Westminster Edition branded illuminated treadplates. Picture: JLR South Africa

Inside, the interior gains a black birch wood veneer with 10 inline layers supposed to pay reference to the British prime minister’s 10 Downing Street residence, black Windsor leather and the Meridian 3D surround-sound system. Illuminated Westminster Edition treadplates round the interior off.

Hybrid only

Up front, JLR has opted for a single powertrain, the P460e which combines the 3.0-litre Ingenium straight-six turbocharged petrol engine with a 38.2-kWh battery pack.

Powering a single electric motor, the setup develops a combined 460 pferdestarkes (PS) or 338kW/660Nm, resulting in a top speed of 225km and 0-100km/h in 5.7 seconds.

The all-electric range is 117km, with the benchmark sprint time falling to 5.5 seconds in conjunction with the standard Dynamic launch control.

Sending the powertrain’s amount of twist to all four wheels falls to the ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Price

Slotting in as a step-up from the standard P460e it is based on, the Westminster’s price tag includes a five-year/100 000km maintenance plan and an eight-year/100 000km battery warranty.