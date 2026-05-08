Hub of London paid tribute to with Range Rover Westminster

Unique to the Westminster is the sole availability of a plug-in hybrid powertrain.
JLR South Africa has completed its rollout of special edition Range Rovers named after specific areas of London by pricing the Westminster version of the full-size Range Rover.
London’s political heartland
Named after the area housing Big Ben, Buckingham Palace and Westminster Abbey, the Range Rover Westminster mainly receives unique exterior and interior furnishings, without any mechanical or dynamic changes having taken place.
Externally, the Westminster gains 22-inch diamond-turned alloy wheels, Westminster branded logos on the front side vents and four colour options; Ostuni White, Santorini Black, Charente Grey and Constellation Blue.
Inside, the interior gains a black birch wood veneer with 10 inline layers supposed to pay reference to the British prime minister’s 10 Downing Street residence, black Windsor leather and the Meridian 3D surround-sound system. Illuminated Westminster Edition treadplates round the interior off.
Hybrid only
Up front, JLR has opted for a single powertrain, the P460e which combines the 3.0-litre Ingenium straight-six turbocharged petrol engine with a 38.2-kWh battery pack.
Powering a single electric motor, the setup develops a combined 460 pferdestarkes (PS) or 338kW/660Nm, resulting in a top speed of 225km and 0-100km/h in 5.7 seconds.
The all-electric range is 117km, with the benchmark sprint time falling to 5.5 seconds in conjunction with the standard Dynamic launch control.
Sending the powertrain’s amount of twist to all four wheels falls to the ZF-sourced eight-speed automatic gearbox.
Price
Slotting in as a step-up from the standard P460e it is based on, the Westminster’s price tag includes a five-year/100 000km maintenance plan and an eight-year/100 000km battery warranty.
- Range Rover P460e SE – R3 291 700
- Range Rover P460e Westminster – R3 424 100
- Range Rover P460e Autobiography – R3 992 100
- Range Rover D350 HSE – R3 504 200
- Range Rover D350 Autobiography – R4 024 400
- Range Rover D350 L Autobiography – R4 123 000
- Range Rover D350 L Autobiography 7-seat – R4 168 300
- Range Rover P530 HSE – R3 900 000
- Range Rover P530 Autobiography – R4 444 400
- Range Rover P530 L Autobiography – R4 548 100
- Range Rover P530 L Autobiography 7-seat – R4 595 200
- Range Rover P615 SV – R5 073 000
- Range Rover P615 L SV – R5 599 800
- Range Rover P615 SV Black – R5 376 900
- Range Rover P615 L SV Black – R5 835 500
- Range Rover P615 SV Ultra – R5 729 100
- Range Rover P615 L SV Ultra – R6 180 500
Support Local Journalism
Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.